nzkc: I'm about to dip my toes into mechanical keyboard for the office. Will go Cherry Brown to avoid triggering too many people in the office. Been thinking about getting a Ducky keyboard from Playtech - any opinions on these?

Hah - exactly why I went brown over Blue for the office! That said, I do really like the feel of the browns anyway...

Ducky seem to have a good rep from what I gather, though I hear the lower-priced ones can be a bit flimsy and plasticky.

Might find some useful reviews from purchasers here:

https://mechanicalkeyboards.com

I really wanted some of the amazing full custom keycap designs from WASD but it seems that the coating and images start to wear all to quickly with these, so I narrowed it down to the Leopold or Varmilo range as they have sturdy caps, a good rep and a number of pleasingly retro designs and I ordered from the site link above.