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ForumsDesktop computingThe Mechanical Keyboard thread!
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#250732 23-May-2019 11:13
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As part of my recent new gaming (and everything) PC Build, I bought a Roccat Vulcan 120...

 

Click to see full size

 

I *love* it - so much so, that my crappy HP work keyboard is now an abomination to me and I have just ordered one of these:

 

Click to see full size

 

(Leopold FC900R with Cherry MX Brown)

 

I understand this may well be the start of a spiral into addiction and bankruptcy, but I spend so much of my life prodding at the damn things, it is worth having a high quality one IMHO.

 

I assume that once I fall into the rabbit hole of custom builds, keycaps, switches etc there are rehabilitation facilities in NZ to help me recover?

 

 

 

Tell me of your mechanical keyboards!




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nzkc
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  #2243612 23-May-2019 11:17
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I'm about to dip my toes into mechanical keyboard for the office.  Will go Cherry Brown to avoid triggering too many people in the office.  Been thinking about getting a Ducky keyboard from Playtech - any opinions on these?



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  #2243636 23-May-2019 11:26
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nzkc:

 

I'm about to dip my toes into mechanical keyboard for the office.  Will go Cherry Brown to avoid triggering too many people in the office.  Been thinking about getting a Ducky keyboard from Playtech - any opinions on these?

 

 

 

 

Hah - exactly why I went brown over Blue for the office! That said, I do really like the feel of the browns anyway...

 

Ducky seem to have a good rep from what I gather, though I hear the lower-priced ones can be a bit flimsy and plasticky.

 

Might find some useful reviews from purchasers here:

 

https://mechanicalkeyboards.com

 

I really wanted some of the amazing full custom keycap designs from  WASD  but it seems that the coating and images start to wear all to quickly with these, so I narrowed it down to the Leopold or Varmilo range as they have sturdy caps, a good rep and a number of pleasingly retro designs and I ordered from the site link above.

 

 

 

 

 

 




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DonH
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  #2243638 23-May-2019 11:33
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There is no recovery. Embrace the dark side...

 

I use an original IBM Model M myself. I refurbished a Model M4 for my daughter, she drives her cubemates mad at uni with the clickety-click...

 

 

 

 




People hear what they see. - Doris Day



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  #2243640 23-May-2019 11:45
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Have been very happy with a few Ducky keyboards over the years - currently using a Legend with Cherry Blues and have been for quite a while. Love it. 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Octopus Energy | Sharesies
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Batman
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  #2243660 23-May-2019 12:32
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I like my cherry mx brown

dclegg
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  #2243751 23-May-2019 14:03
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I have a Das Keyboard 4 Professional with Cherry MX brown switches, and it's an absolute pleasure to type on. I listen to music while I work, so the multimedia controls get used a lot.

 

 
 
 
 

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evilonenz
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  #2243755 23-May-2019 14:07
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I've had to order a new keyboard for work myself recently, after diving into a mechanical keyboard at home, and suddenly HATING the crappy HP one I had to deal with at work. I've got Cherry MX Reds in both, and I absolutely love them. My workmates are somehow tolerating them, currently, but I think I will buy something with MX Browns in the not to distant future!




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aspett
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  #2243757 23-May-2019 14:08
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I've just completed a PC build too, but I'm without a mechanical keyboard! I used to have a Corsair K70 with cherry reds which was quite nice, but very expensive. Any recommendations on what to go for this time around?

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  #2243768 23-May-2019 14:18
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dclegg:

 

I have a Das Keyboard 4 Professional with Cherry MX brown switches, and it's an absolute pleasure to type on. I listen to music while I work, so the multimedia controls get used a lot.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Needs a clean!

 

😉

 

I did take a long look at the DasKeyboard range and saw much I liked - even considered one of their blank ones - but in the end, the positive reviews and the (IMHO) awesome retro-with-a-twist looks of the Leopold swung it for me.

 

I mean just look at it!

 

😍

 

 

 

 

Totally with you on the Cherry Browns though.




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sidefx
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  #2243770 23-May-2019 14:20
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evilonenz:

 

 I've got Cherry MX Reds in both, and I absolutely love them. My workmates are somehow tolerating them, currently, but I think I will buy something with MX Browns in the not to distant future!

 

 

 

 

Aren't Reds the "quietest" of the cherry options? 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Octopus Energy | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

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  #2243771 23-May-2019 14:23
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aspett:

 

I've just completed a PC build too, but I'm without a mechanical keyboard! I used to have a Corsair K70 with cherry reds which was quite nice, but very expensive. Any recommendations on what to go for this time around?

 

 

 

 

I would unreservedly recommend the Roccat Vulcan 120 as per my OP...but that is more expensive than the corsair I'm afraid! Can't fault the build (aluminium top plate) and the performance (custom Roccat switches) IMHO.

 

I did get it for around $60 off list from Playtech if you are interested.

 

I had a Razer Ornata previously which I really liked in the store, but after a while noticed the quality and consistency of build to be sadly lacking and the perpetual update demands of their software drove me bats, so I likely wouldn't bother with them again.

 

 




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evilonenz
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  #2243774 23-May-2019 14:24
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sidefx:

 

evilonenz:

 

 I've got Cherry MX Reds in both, and I absolutely love them. My workmates are somehow tolerating them, currently, but I think I will buy something with MX Browns in the not to distant future!

 

 

 

 

Aren't Reds the "quietest" of the cherry options? 

 

 

 

 

From the keyboards I have used, the browns have been significantly quieter, however, that could be due to the design of the keyboard, and the caps either bottoming out, or not as the case may be.




Smokeping

 

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mecow
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  #2243778 23-May-2019 14:24
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Can recommend this guy based in Auckland - he has some pretty slick keyboards on his site at different times. Can also custom build them too I think!

 

 

 

https://trademe.nz/marketplace/computers/peripherals/keyboards/corded/listing/2159758337

 

 

 

 

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  #2243781 23-May-2019 14:27
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I have a red but without that tactile click I find typing on browns better. But not all keyboards see the same. I've got two different mx brown and one is much nicer to type on.

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  #2243783 23-May-2019 14:29
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Batman: I have a red but without that tactile click I find typing on browns better. But not all keyboards see the same. I've got two different mx brown and one is much nicer to type on.

 

I think people usually use reds for gaming, and browns/blues for typing. I have browns on my work ergodox which is incredible for typing, but it would be absolutely awful for gaming.

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