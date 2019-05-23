As part of my recent new gaming (and everything) PC Build, I bought a Roccat Vulcan 120...
I *love* it - so much so, that my crappy HP work keyboard is now an abomination to me and I have just ordered one of these:
(Leopold FC900R with Cherry MX Brown)
I understand this may well be the start of a spiral into addiction and bankruptcy, but I spend so much of my life prodding at the damn things, it is worth having a high quality one IMHO.
I assume that once I fall into the rabbit hole of custom builds, keycaps, switches etc there are rehabilitation facilities in NZ to help me recover?
Tell me of your mechanical keyboards!