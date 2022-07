One of the guys at work had a thing that you sit on top of your normal desk and then pull a lever to extend it into 'standing mode'. This increases the height not only of the display but also the keyboard and mouse. I'm not in the office today and I'm wracking my brain trying to think what it's called... but he was very happy with it.

Edit: It was similar to https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/33543782.