Didn't really know where to post this.

In order to redeem the voucher you need to create a Norton profile AND provide billing information.

The small print is also that:

This 60 day free subscription begins as soon as your transaction is completed and includes the purchase of an annual subscription which automatically renews. By subscribing, you authorize us to automatically charge your Credit Card the applicable annual renewal price (plus applicable taxes), before each renewal, unless you cancel before you are due to be charged.

My question is, does the subscription automatically deduct the first year's subscription after submission? I'm confused about whether they will renew the policy as soon as I submit, or at a date prior to the free 2 months expiring?

To be honest I'm just trying to get the $20 voucher having purchased a macbook, but I don't want nor need a Norton subscription.