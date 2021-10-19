Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingHave a "voucher" for a $20 JBhifi credit if I redeem a 2 month free Norton Trial
Hatch

728 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290074 19-Oct-2021 16:24
Send private message

Didn't really know where to post this. 

 

In order to redeem the voucher you need to create a Norton profile AND provide billing information.

 

The small print is also that: 

 

This 60 day free subscription begins as soon as your transaction is completed and includes the purchase of an annual subscription which automatically renews. By subscribing, you authorize us to automatically charge your Credit Card the applicable annual renewal price (plus applicable taxes), before each renewal, unless you cancel before you are due to be charged.

 

My question is, does the subscription automatically deduct the first year's subscription after submission? I'm confused about whether they will renew the policy as soon as I submit, or at a date prior to the free 2 months expiring?

 

To be honest I'm just trying to get the $20 voucher having purchased a macbook, but I don't want nor need a Norton subscription.

Create new topic
1101
3052 posts

Uber Geek


  #2798103 20-Oct-2021 11:30
Send private message

$20 isnt worth it .
Not worth it for having to deal with Norton (symantec)
Not worth it to install Trail software, especially Norton AV
Not worth it to have to give them your CC : they have a bit of (bad) history with that , ie in their "fine print" some years back

In fact , any company that has preloaded TRIAL AV software on new PC's, so when the trial ends those users have zero AV protection on their new PC .... doesnt have the best interest of consumers security .

 

 

 

Are you that desparate for money ?    :-)

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
1101
3052 posts

Uber Geek


  #2798105 20-Oct-2021 11:35
Send private message

"By subscribing, you authorize us to automatically charge your Credit Card the applicable annual renewal price "

 

For a free trial ..... thats a scammers way of doing things .
Other companies dont need to resort to those shady practices .

got to call out bad corporate behavior


Hatch

728 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2798329 20-Oct-2021 20:34
Send private message

1101:

 

Are you that desparate for money ?    :-)

 

 

This statement stands out, in a bad way. 



1101
3052 posts

Uber Geek


  #2799288 22-Oct-2021 10:57
Send private message

Hatch:
This statement stands out, in a bad way.

 

it was tounge in cheek .
If you can afford a Mac (or a even a good Win Laptop), you obviously arnt broke.

Unless buying a Mac completley drained all your funds, and now need $20 lunchmoney .
:-)

 

Generally , I wont/dont hand over CC details just for freebies or a $20 cashback/credit.
They are relying on the fact that many will not read the fine print & forget to cancel before they start getting charged . Its a scam .

 

 

Hatch

728 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2802448 28-Oct-2021 09:14
Send private message

1101:

 

Hatch:
This statement stands out, in a bad way.

 

it was tounge in cheek .
If you can afford a Mac (or a even a good Win Laptop), you obviously arnt broke.

Unless buying a Mac completley drained all your funds, and now need $20 lunchmoney .
:-)

 

Generally , I wont/dont hand over CC details just for freebies or a $20 cashback/credit.
They are relying on the fact that many will not read the fine print & forget to cancel before they start getting charged . Its a scam .

 

 

 

 

No worries, I did see the :-) at the end of the comment.

 

I bought the Macbook around 8 months ago and only just found the coupon when tidying up. 

 

$20 would buy an ok lunch, except for the continuing lockdown. 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 