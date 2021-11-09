I have an HP ProBook with USB-C power input. It accepts power from the monitors, at work (Philips) which incorporate a USB-C hub.

I bought this USB-C hub for home USB-C Dock PLUS with Power Delivery - Ultra Series (alogic.co)

My laptop won't take power delivery from this hub. I have the hub connected properly (everything else is working) and the only thing I can think of is that my power supply into the hub is inadequate (I'm using a Samsung phone charger that came). Is that likely to be the issue?