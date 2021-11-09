Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingUSB C Power Delivery Issues
MikeAqua

#290405 9-Nov-2021 15:13
I have an HP ProBook with USB-C power input.  It accepts power from the monitors, at work (Philips) which incorporate a USB-C hub.  

 

I bought this USB-C hub for home USB-C Dock PLUS with Power Delivery - Ultra Series (alogic.co)

 

My laptop won't take power delivery from this hub.  I have the hub connected properly (everything else is working) and the only thing I can think of is that my power supply into the hub is inadequate (I'm using a Samsung phone charger that came).  Is that likely to be the issue?




Mike

Dynamic
  #2809918 9-Nov-2021 15:20
USB-C PD (Power Delivery) negotiates voltage up from the defaut 5V that is common with phone and tablet chargers to up to 20v.  The laptop will likely be expecting a 45w or 65w supply, but may be able to cope with a bit less.  Most phone chargers I've come across top out at 15w, and can only deliver 5v not the 20v the laptop will be expecting.

 

I've learned about this only relatively recently.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USB_hardware#USB_Power_Delivery 




OzoneNZ
  #2809924 9-Nov-2021 15:40
Really need to know what models of HP ProBook and Samsung charger you're using to narrow it down, but it's almost certainly an incompatibility between the two

 

Have you tried the supplied HP ProBook charger plugged into the dock to see if that works? Assuming the factory charger is USB-C / PD too

 

 

 

Samsung only bundles up to 25W chargers with their latest phones, with an optional 45W charger you can buy separately - both of those are going to be way too small to power a USB-C hub (which does not pass through 100% of the power supplied to it) and charge a ProBook in reasonable timeframes

 

 

 

60W and above is a good place to start for USB-PD chargers on laptops

  #2809943 9-Nov-2021 16:26
I have doubts that the Samsung USB-C phone charger is capable of Power Delivery (PD). PD is a different kettle of fish to a simple USB-C phone charger. The highest spec Samsung charger I have is only capable of 5V, 9V, and 12V, which is in no way a PD capable charger.

As above, try plugging the HP supplied PD charger in to the dock.

PD is a spec that supplies various voltages (as mentioned above) through a USB-C interface.




wellygary
  #2809951 9-Nov-2021 16:41
MikeAqua:

 

I have an HP ProBook with USB-C power input.  It accepts power from the monitors, at work (Philips) which incorporate a USB-C hub.  

 

I bought this USB-C hub for home USB-C Dock PLUS with Power Delivery - Ultra Series (alogic.co)

 

My laptop won't take power delivery from this hub.  I have the hub connected properly (everything else is working) and the only thing I can think of is that my power supply into the hub is inadequate (I'm using a Samsung phone charger that came).  Is that likely to be the issue?

 

 

As others have said its highly unlikely that the Phone Charger is not putting out 100W...  

 

You can test it by plugging the Charger's USB-C output directly into the laptop (skip the hub totally) - I suspect nothing will light up 

  #2809952 9-Nov-2021 16:43
MikeAqua:

 

I have an HP ProBook with USB-C power input.  It accepts power from the monitors, at work (Philips) which incorporate a USB-C hub.  

 

I bought this USB-C hub for home USB-C Dock PLUS with Power Delivery - Ultra Series (alogic.co)

 

My laptop won't take power delivery from this hub.  I have the hub connected properly (everything else is working) and the only thing I can think of is that my power supply into the hub is inadequate (I'm using a Samsung phone charger that came).  Is that likely to be the issue?

 

 

spec says "support for up to 100W of Power Delivery for charging your laptop when connected to a suitable USB-C Charger"

 

your samsung charger is likely less than 40W while your laptop likely needs at least 65W. my laptops need 135W.




sbiddle
  #2810021 9-Nov-2021 19:07
As pointed out by others you can't charge a laptop from a phone charger - it simply can't deliver the volts or amps required.

 

To charge a HP Probook or Elitebook you really want something that supports a 20V PD profile - either 45W (20A @2.25A) or preferably ~65W (which is 20V @ ~3A).

 

I can offer advice on chargers, you can easily pick up some good devices for ~$60 off Amazon AU. You don't need 100W though as the laptop won't be able to utilise it.

 

 

 

 

Inphinity
  #2810096 9-Nov-2021 20:53
Most of the recent ProBook line use a 19.5V 3.33A (65W) or 19.5V 4.74A (90W) charger.

Even if you are using Samsung's latest, PD-capable phone charger, it's only 45W (15V @ 3A), and unlikely to be able to provide charge to the ProBook.



roderickh
  #2810197 10-Nov-2021 08:34
As many above have outlined, the PD charger you require needs way more juice than a Samsung phone/tablet charger.

 

I am using a Dell D6000 dock which works good with most usb C laptops, but otherwise look for a newer charger that seems to deliver the PD wattage you need.. 

sbiddle
  #2810651 10-Nov-2021 19:04
These appear to be a great charger.. I'm going to order a couple when I do an Amazon order in the next week or so. They have a cheaper option if you don't need all the travel adapters.

 

https://www.amazon.com.au/HEYMIX-Charger-Foldable-Adapter-Included/dp/B08XBXM2Z3/

 

 

 

 

MikeAqua

  #2811113 11-Nov-2021 14:02
Thanks All, the replies have been very helpful and confirmed my suspicions. 

 

The laptop (work supplied) wasn't new when I got it and it didn't come with the HP UCB-C charger.  However my partner has dell a 100w USB-C power supply she uses for her laptop so I'll try that and see if it works.

 

 




Mike

tanivula
  #2811133 11-Nov-2021 14:40
I went away for the last school hols and realised I forgot my latop charger (usb-c).  I was working that week, and managed to get by with the laptop in a power saving mode + using a 15W phone charger.  Overnight the laptop would be back at 100% and slowly it would trickle down to about 20% by the end of the day. The computer did give a bios and windows warning about the charger, but it worked out ok for me. 

 

Windows wouldn't show that it was charging (battery logo change) but the light on the side of the laptop showed it was getting some juice. 

 

I have since bought a similar GaN charger that has 2 usb c's and 2 usb A's to keep in the bag! 

eonsim
  #2811155 11-Nov-2021 15:15
As others have said you need a proper 60W+ Charger. Pbtech has a decent Verbatim 75W with a USB-C 60W PD port for charging laptops, and Quick Charge 3, and two 2.4A USB-A ports that will happily charge your laptop and a couple of phones or tablets at the same time. They also have a SATECHI version of what appears to be the exact same charger for a bit more and a SATECHI 100W charger that has two USB-C PD ports that can deliver either 100W to one laptop or 60W and 30W to two laptops/phones and a normal USB-A port. I use a couple of the verbatim chargers around the house to keep the various laptops, phones and tablets charged.

