I'm probably missing something really obvious here...

Yesterday both my home computer and work laptop (each on completely separate 365 accounts) decided to change to an "New Look" for the Office applications. No prompt or anything, it just happened. The new look is fine, but no-one else's at work has changed. We're all running the Windows 10 21H1 and Office build 14527.20276.

Is there a setting for this or something?