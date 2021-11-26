Black Friday is here and I am thinking about a new keyboard as my daily driver.
I have been using a Logitech G105 for years.
It has held up great but it's starting to wear out.
I have had a look online but the reviews for keyboards are all over the place
Most of them focus on the US stock and prices.
Anyone have an opinion on what are good keyboards here in NZ?
It would be used for general web browsing, FPS gaming and the odd LoL game if I am not feeling toxic.
Honestly any opinions welcome, I am looking at maybe getting my first mechanical keyboard but I am not a hardcore enthusiast.
Thank you.