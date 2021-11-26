Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
keyboard opinions for Black Friday sales
Qazzy03

21 posts

Geek


#290669 26-Nov-2021 13:46
Send private message

Black Friday is here and I am thinking about a new keyboard as my daily driver.

I have been using a Logitech G105 for years.
It has held up great but it's starting to wear out.

I have had a look online but the reviews for keyboards are all over the place
Most of them focus on the US stock and prices.

Anyone have an opinion on what are good keyboards here in NZ?

It would be used for general web browsing, FPS gaming and the odd LoL game if I am not feeling toxic.

Honestly any opinions welcome, I am looking at maybe getting my first mechanical keyboard but I am not a hardcore enthusiast.

Thank you.

SpartanVXL
831 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2819823 26-Nov-2021 14:26
Send private message

The selection in brand stores is…limited. Ducky is a good bet but I don’t think most stores have their entire range.

Most boards with Cherry switches are okay. Logitech/roccat/razer have issues with some models double input/no input. Don’t get logitech romer g switches.

Qazzy03

21 posts

Geek


  #2819834 26-Nov-2021 14:58
Send private message

I have never heard of ducky.
I will have to look them up, thank you.

I am looking to order in NZ just don't want to deal with
shipping or warranties overseas.

I have a PBtech just across the road from work.

The HyperX Alloy Origins keyboards look interesting and don't break the bank.

SpartanVXL
831 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2819871 26-Nov-2021 15:41
Send private message

Qazzy03: I have never heard of ducky.
I will have to look them up, thank you.

I am looking to order in NZ just don't want to deal with
shipping or warranties overseas.

I have a PBtech just across the road from work.

The HyperX Alloy Origins keyboards look interesting and don't break the bank.


Yea, mech boards are solid but generally cost a fair bit. At least $150 in nz.

Hyper x alloy origins seems okay, but has online reviews saying the ngeniuty(?) software is buggy? Not sure but generally recent models of keyboard end up using software that is buggy as all hell (like logitech Ghub).

Playtech has Ducky boards but they’re quite overpriced. mechanicalkeyboards.com is good, myself and mates have ordered from them before, though as you say overseas shipping may be an issue nowadays.

So far two other friends have got Logitech g512 carbon brown switches and are doing okay woth them, though as noted before they’ve stopped using Ghub software.

Just do a search on any model you fancy for any common issues if they come up.

Edit: forgot to ask if you’ve already decided on what switch type you want



timmmay
18390 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2819873 26-Nov-2021 15:52
Send private message

My first Das Keyboard that I use at home is ten years old and going strong, 15% off today, not in NZ. My second that I used at work 40 hours a week, back in the olden days when we went into the office, lasted about 5 years before a few keys started being unreliable so I got another.

Qazzy03

21 posts

Geek


  #2819902 26-Nov-2021 17:22
Send private message

SpartanVXL:

Edit: forgot to ask if you’ve already decided on what switch type you want

 

On the HyperX Alloy Origins i would prefer the reds which are 'linear' and quiet i think from reading the website.

 

For other brands i think i want browns?

 

I am looking for quiet, i don't want clicky and I have never experienced bump ones.

 

If we didn't have covid it would nice to try a couple in store.

 

You are right seems to be common software issues for HyperX Alloy Origins and Logitech and Razor seem to have their share of software issues too.

 

I have the HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset and i love it, but the software was a bit umm shit lol.

 

timmmay:

 

My first Das Keyboard

 

 

These look nice but are a bit more than want i would like to spend.

 

If possible i would like to stay under $250 as i am only a casual gamer and my reflexes have gone down hill with age.

 

I did check if there was any NZ stores or shipping to NZ but the website said "It looks like you are in New Zealand but our store can only ship in the United States."

 

However thank you for sharing your experience it was tough finding a up to date NZ keyboard thread online.

SpartanVXL
831 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2820049 26-Nov-2021 21:10
Send private message

If you want quiet then reds will work, maybe rubber o rings to cushion bottoming out keys.

But you kinda have to know the actuation point off by heart. Almost no resistance going down except the spring so you won’t know if it’s registered, well, till it registers. If you don’t bother with that and just straight up bottom them out you may get fatigue.

Browns are reasonably quiet and the bump lets you know when to let go. I usually recommend to friends to begin with.

Blues are only for those who like the sound and enjoy sharing it with those in the vicinity. Very nice feedback though when typing.

Much as descriptions help, theres not really a substitute for trying em out yourself.

Second the Das recommendation as well, though as mentioned NZ has limited range.

Create new topic





