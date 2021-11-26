SpartanVXL:



Edit: forgot to ask if you’ve already decided on what switch type you want

On the HyperX Alloy Origins i would prefer the reds which are 'linear' and quiet i think from reading the website.

For other brands i think i want browns?

I am looking for quiet, i don't want clicky and I have never experienced bump ones.

If we didn't have covid it would nice to try a couple in store.

You are right seems to be common software issues for HyperX Alloy Origins and Logitech and Razor seem to have their share of software issues too.

I have the HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset and i love it, but the software was a bit umm shit lol.

timmmay: My first Das Keyboard

These look nice but are a bit more than want i would like to spend.

If possible i would like to stay under $250 as i am only a casual gamer and my reflexes have gone down hill with age.

I did check if there was any NZ stores or shipping to NZ but the website said "It looks like you are in New Zealand but our store can only ship in the United States."

However thank you for sharing your experience it was tough finding a up to date NZ keyboard thread online.