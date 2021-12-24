Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NVIDIA Quadro p1000 fan replacement
#293051 24-Dec-2021 17:46
Hi, I have second hand card with noisey fan. Is this worth attempting to replace.
And where to order a decent fan?




  #2838021 24-Dec-2021 18:10
maybe consider lubricating it? If you have some CRC556 or WD40 you could try a tiny bit to see if the noise goes and if it does work then put in a tiny amount of machine oil for long term? May be easier than replacing the fan.




  #2838160 24-Dec-2021 22:41
It is better to use light machine oil (sewing machine oil) on fans than the spray on stuff which will not last long.  Do not use 3-in-1 oil (vegetable based) as it tends to attract dirt and dust and clog up.  Fans that can be lubricated have a cap over the bearing in the centre of the fan.  This can be an unclippable piece of plastic or metal, but more usually is just a sticky label that you can pry up.  In well designed equipment it will be on the top of the fan, but sometimes they are mounted with it on the underside.  If you can take the cover off and see the bearing, just add a drop of oil and cover it up again.  Unfortunately, there are also a number of fans where there is no good access to the bearing, in which case you can try a penetrating oil to see if any can get in, but even if it does it will only be a temporary fix.  With the ones you can open up, if you oil them regularly (every year or two) before any noises or slowdowns happen, they will last a very long time.  Once a bearing becomes noisy, it will have already suffered some damage and will not then last so long.

  #2838224 25-Dec-2021 10:11
Do not use wd40 or crc, they will gunk up eventually with dirt etc. and at worst will fry something if you spray it all over and enough gathers together.

If there are teardown guides, follow them to pull apart the heatsink and fan off from it. As fe31nz says there usually is a sticker on the back you can peel off to expose the bearing. Best to remove the fan cap and clean it out, or just apply a drop of machine oil to re lube it.

