mdf

mdf

3072 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#293505 26-Jan-2022 19:13
I'm trying to plug a USB-A notebook in to a USB-C travel dock. This USB-A notebook has been successfully plugged in to docks in the office - the office dock uses a chunky USB-C to A adapter that is attached to the USB-C cable, something along these lines:

 

 

I've got a small (cheap) USB-C travel dock at home and a small (very cheap) USB C to A adapter. This doesn't seem to do much of anything when the dock is plugged in to the notebook via the adapter. The dock works fine in USB-C notebooks.

 

Is this likely to be a problem with the dock (possibly not getting enough power from a USB-A port?) or the adapter (possibly not passing power or sufficient data bandwidth)? If the adapter, is there a certain spec that will let it work with a small dock?

 

Basically I'm just looking to reduce the number of cables that need plugging in and out on the occassions where this particular notebook needs to be used at home. I know I'm not getting power/charging via a USB-A port.

 

Alternatively, can anyone suggest the right terms to be looking for a smallish (cough, not too spendy) hub that will support both USB-A and -C notebooks?

tchart
2121 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2856891 26-Jan-2022 20:46
Hybrid usb-a/usb-c docks usually run displaylink technology. Most of the logic is in the displaylink chips so basically any usb will work.

Usb-c docks however leave the logic up for the host. So it's not likely to work via usb-a especially anything to do with display. This is why many usb-c adaptors are cheaper.

Also many low end laptops will have a usb-c port but it will not do display over usb and is therefore just a glorified usb-a port with a different shape.

Using an A to C adaptor you may be lucky and things like network adaptors and ethernet will work but display will not work.

tchart
2121 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2856893 26-Jan-2022 20:54
Something like this will work for your needs;

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/laptops/docking-stations/listing/3445702730

See the displaylink logo, this one provides power too.

If you are after a portable dock then keep am eye out for a Targus travel dock like this - notice how it's usb-a first?

https://au.targus.com/products/usb-3-0-dual-video-smart-dock-dock110au

mdf

mdf

3072 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2856894 26-Jan-2022 21:03
Legend, ta. Went looking on Amazon after your first post and see the "Diplaylink" bit was key to unlocking what I was looking for (hard to google USB A and C in the context of docks since you tend to get results related to ports rather than the uplink). Makes total sense to go looking for something USB-A first then add a USB-C adapter. 



insane
3023 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2856897 26-Jan-2022 21:20
I can recommend the Dell D6000. Can do USB A or C, and is working for me with laptop 1080p + 2 X 4K @ 60hz via Displayport.

