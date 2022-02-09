Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingHas ComputerLounge gotten weird?
Riden

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#293715 9-Feb-2022 18:30
Last time I delt with them was pre-pandemic, when I picked up an rtx2070, seemed like the same old place its always been.

 

Emailed them today if they were still doing dusting services, was told they were, that I would need to leave my system with them for a "few days" (what for being a mystery), and sounded like all it was going to amount to was hitting it with compressed air, and a "proper clean" probably wouldn't be worth it.

 

When I asked why, they replied that it would be cheaper to just buy new components, that it was "alot of work" and would cost between $800-$1500.

 

At no point mind did I ever mention anything about the state of my pc, just asked if they still provided that kind of service, since I couldn't find it on their website and thought they may have stopped due to covid.

 

Must be assuming my PC was just excavated from a swamp. Or maybe this is some kind of bizarre marketing tactic to get me to buy an entirely new budget system, when all I wanted to do was be a bit lazy.

 

Is this normal behaviour for them now? Has something changed over there or did I just get a weird interaction out of nowhere?

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11999 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2864307 9-Feb-2022 19:15
$800+ to blow out your PC ? WT* ?

 

I use to support Playtech a lot until late last year, they got completely stupid with me and their attitude totally sucked, haven't touched them since.

 

Hope it isn't the start of a trend with the local PC stores.......

 

 

 

Sinuation
33 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2864326 9-Feb-2022 19:57
I just got one of these blowers from amazon and dusted my own computer, worked really well.

 

Computer Lounge has been pretty weird, I recently bought a CPU and Cooler from them. Recent events led me to believe that one of the either component fried and I had to submit a warranty. They haven't replied to me yet, though luckily the parts weren't fried.

 

Also my motherboard warranty from PBTech has been on-going for about a month and a few weeks now. Luckily I knew this would happen so I bought a new motherboard lol.

insane
3026 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2864412 9-Feb-2022 21:54
I just stake my CPU and GPU fans (though lately I haven't bothered), and blow the PC out with my leaf blower. Only takes a couple of seconds and does a great job.



toejam316
1131 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2864473 10-Feb-2022 08:44
They've outsourced their online support, and it's really done some damage in my opinion.

 

Call them or don't bother with them IMO.




Riden

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2864672 10-Feb-2022 12:59
Sinuation:

 

I just got one of these blowers from amazon and dusted my own computer, worked really well.

 

 

 

 

I didn't actually know those were a thing, I might pick one up.

 

How powerful is it? I remember my old battery powered portable vac being garbage.

 

 

 

 

 

toejam316:

 

They've outsourced their online support, and it's really done some damage in my opinion.

 

 

 

Call them or don't bother with them IMO.

 

 

 

 

Ah I see, a shame really.

 

I miss the old forums they had, used to get useful & direct build help from the guys in the shop.

Sinuation
33 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2864731 10-Feb-2022 13:17
Riden:

 

I didn't actually know those were a thing, I might pick one up.

 

How powerful is it? I remember my old battery powered portable vac being garbage.

 

 

 

 

It's great! Just used it to clean the filters of my portable AC and worked well. It seems to be around 85 - 90% power of a compressed air can but lasts much longer and is rechargeable.

1101
3052 posts

Uber Geek


  #2864844 10-Feb-2022 16:56
Its quite possibly a Health & Safety legislation issue now
requiring all sort of respirators , safe area , hepa filtration , safety meetings & checklists .

Real reason : I bet its just not worth the hassle for a PC RETAIL Shop .
You can create a cloud of dust blowing out dusty PC's . Cant do that outside the back door if in s shopping complex , cant do it indoors .

 

For work, I take dusty PC's home & use air compressor & do it outside. Dont get complaints or H&S at a home adress .

 

 



Rust
58 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2864943 10-Feb-2022 17:45
As above, I suspect it is just work they do not want, so they give a crazy price and time frame knowing you won't accept it.

 

In my experience this is a fairly common means of turning away unwanted business. Personally I would prefer honesty up front, but what can you do

Riden

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2864949 10-Feb-2022 18:06
Makes a kind of sense I suppose.

 

Can't say its a good idea though, made me rethink them as my first stop for pc stuff.

1101
3052 posts

Uber Geek


  #2865257 11-Feb-2022 10:50
Riden:

 

Makes a kind of sense I suppose.

 

Can't say its a good idea though, made me rethink them as my first stop for pc stuff.

 

 

Yeah, being up front & honest about these things would be the best way , but
So often management just cant see the big picture , and force changes that really P%$$ off existing and new customers .

 

Staff may not be allowed to give the real reason behind these decisions
Ive had to deal with that attitude with several my previous employers , over trival $ amounts . It just sends the wrong message about the company .

 

 

