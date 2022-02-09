Last time I delt with them was pre-pandemic, when I picked up an rtx2070, seemed like the same old place its always been.

Emailed them today if they were still doing dusting services, was told they were, that I would need to leave my system with them for a "few days" (what for being a mystery), and sounded like all it was going to amount to was hitting it with compressed air, and a "proper clean" probably wouldn't be worth it.

When I asked why, they replied that it would be cheaper to just buy new components, that it was "alot of work" and would cost between $800-$1500.

At no point mind did I ever mention anything about the state of my pc, just asked if they still provided that kind of service, since I couldn't find it on their website and thought they may have stopped due to covid.

Must be assuming my PC was just excavated from a swamp. Or maybe this is some kind of bizarre marketing tactic to get me to buy an entirely new budget system, when all I wanted to do was be a bit lazy.

Is this normal behaviour for them now? Has something changed over there or did I just get a weird interaction out of nowhere?