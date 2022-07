Hi grateful for help with this error when loading 3DMark from Steam. Was fine a couple of weeks ago when I last ran it, then this weekend all it does is load this window below. No change to hardware.

Things I've tried include: reinstalling 3DMark; configuring Windows firewall to allow everything related to 3DMark; forcing launch by 32bit and 64bit.

Games on Steam otherwise loading fine, just 3DMark is a problem.