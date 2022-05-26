kiwifidget

My genealogy club has a computer that is located in the local public library for people to use for research.

It's about 6 years old, and lately people have been complaining that it either doesnt work at all or is really slow.

I spent a couple of hours on it last week, and I agree it's dreadfully slow, but it was at least working.

The exact model is HP Pavilion All-in-One 23-q109a (touch).

Processor = AMD A8-7410 with AMD Radeon R5 graphics 2.20GHz

RAM = 16GB

HDD = ST3000DM001-1ER166 (a 3TB HDD, only 96GB used)

WIFI = b/g/n connected to public library wifi portal

OS = Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Would we notice much improvement if I upgraded the HDD to a SSD?

There is probably nothing I can do about the internet speed, it's quite variable between bad and atrocious.

Or is it not worth touching and we should save up for a better one?

Thanks.