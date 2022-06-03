Hi,
There is a weird problem on my dad's computer.
It's a fairly new HP AiO, maybe 3 years old tops.
It is frequently locking up, or freezing, and the clock stops, and the cursor becomes a blue circle.
This happens even if no programs are open.
But the keyboard and mouse still work, and he can resume operations just by Ctrl-Alt-Del and signing out and in again, a full reboot isn't needed.
I say the mouse still works but only insomuch as you can move the blue circle around the desktop, and you can click Sign Out after doing the Ctrl-Alt-Del..
We have tried just leaving it for a while, but it doesn't seem to come back of its own accord.
It's about the weirdest thing I've ever seen.
Any ideas before I head down multiple google rabbit holes?