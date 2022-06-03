Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Win10 - weird freezing and clock stops issue
kiwifidget

2611 posts

#296265 3-Jun-2022 10:44
Hi,

 

There is a weird problem on my dad's computer.

 

It's a fairly new HP AiO, maybe 3 years old tops.

 

It is frequently locking up, or freezing, and the clock stops, and the cursor becomes a blue circle.

 

This happens even if no programs are open.

 

But the keyboard and mouse still work, and he can resume operations just by Ctrl-Alt-Del and signing out and in again, a full reboot isn't needed.

 

I say the mouse still works but only insomuch as you can move the blue circle around the desktop, and you can click Sign Out after doing the Ctrl-Alt-Del..

 

We have tried just leaving it for a while, but it doesn't seem to come back of its own accord.

 

It's about the weirdest thing I've ever seen.

 

Any ideas before I head down multiple google rabbit holes?

 

 

 

 




robjg63
3455 posts

  #2922207 3-Jun-2022 11:36
Have you considered doing a windows restore?

 

https://www.tomsguide.com/how-to/how-to-factory-reset-on-windows-10

 

Backup any personal files etc first of course.




