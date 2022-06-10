I found the following on Pricespy and would like to know where I can buy something similar for $1,500.00? Thank you for any assistance you may be able to give.
Product name: HP EliteDesk 800 G5 8AF55PA
Motherboard chipset: Intel Q370
Power supply (Power): 250 W
DisplayPort: Yes
DisplayPort connector: Standard
HDMI: No
Type of USB connector
USB (Type A), USB (Type C)
USB (total): 11
USB 4.0: No
Dedicated graphics memory: No
Graphics processor: Intel UHD Graphics 630
Flash/SSD: Yes
Flash/SSD size: 256 GB
Protocol: NVMe
Hard drive (mechanical/hybrid): No
Optical drive: No
Maximum amount of memory: 128 GB
Memory speed: 2666 MHz
Number of memory slots: 4
RAM size: 8 GB
Type of memory: DDR4
Software: Windows 10 Pro
Processor: 8 (Octa) Core
Processor model: Intel Core i7 9700
Processor speed: 3 GHz
Socket: Intel Socket 1151-2
My current computer is struggling with Windows 10 and overheats when watching Youtube.
Operating System: Windows 10 Professional Version 21H1
System Model: Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd. M61PME-S2P
Processor: 2.50 gigahertz AMD Athlon 7550 Dual-Core
Drives: 499.53 Gigabytes Usable Hard Drive Capacity
309.13 Gigabytes Hard Drive Free Space
HL-DT-ST DVD-RAM GH22LP20 ATA Device [Optical drive]
HL-DT-ST DVDRAM GH22NS50 SCSI CdRom Device [Optical drive]
Memory Modules
3.44 Gigabytes Usable Installed Memory
Slot 'A0' has 2 GB
Slot 'A1' has 2 GB
Printers
Brother HL-2140 series on USB001
Brother MFC-J6930DW Printer
NVIDIA GeForce 6150SE nForce 430 [Display adapter]
Acer X223W [Monitor] (22.0")
Software
Foxit Software - Foxit PhantomPDF
Logitech - MouseWare
Microsoft - 365 Apps for business
Microsoft - Windows 10 Professional