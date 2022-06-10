I found the following on Pricespy and would like to know where I can buy something similar for $1,500.00? Thank you for any assistance you may be able to give.

Product name: HP EliteDesk 800 G5 8AF55PA

Motherboard chipset: Intel Q370

Power supply (Power): 250 W

DisplayPort: Yes

DisplayPort connector: Standard

HDMI: No

Type of USB connector

USB (Type A), USB (Type C)

USB (total): 11 ​

USB 4.0: No

Dedicated graphics memory: No

Graphics processor: Intel UHD Graphics 630

Flash/SSD: Yes

Flash/SSD size: 256 GB

Protocol: NVMe

Hard drive (mechanical/hybrid): No

Optical drive: No

Maximum amount of memory: 128 GB

Memory speed: 2666 MHz

Number of memory slots: 4 ​

RAM size: 8 GB

Type of memory: DDR4

Software: Windows 10 Pro

Processor: 8 (Octa) Core

Processor model: Intel Core i7 9700

Processor speed: 3 GHz

Socket: Intel Socket 1151-2

My current computer is struggling with Windows 10 and overheats when watching Youtube.

Operating System: Windows 10 Professional Version 21H1

System Model: Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd. M61PME-S2P

Processor: 2.50 gigahertz AMD Athlon 7550 Dual-Core

Drives: 499.53 Gigabytes Usable Hard Drive Capacity

309.13 Gigabytes Hard Drive Free Space

HL-DT-ST DVD-RAM GH22LP20 ATA Device [Optical drive]

HL-DT-ST DVDRAM GH22NS50 SCSI CdRom Device [Optical drive]

Memory Modules

3.44 Gigabytes Usable Installed Memory

Slot 'A0' has 2 GB

Slot 'A1' has 2 GB

Printers

Brother HL-2140 series on USB001

Brother MFC-J6930DW Printer

NVIDIA GeForce 6150SE nForce 430 [Display adapter]

Acer X223W [Monitor] (22.0")

Software

Foxit Software - Foxit PhantomPDF

Logitech - MouseWare

Microsoft - 365 Apps for business

Microsoft - Windows 10 Professional



