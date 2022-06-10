Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingBuying a new PC for Home office
RAE1

26 posts

Geek


#296347 10-Jun-2022 08:41
Send private message quote this post

I found the following on Pricespy and would like to know where I can buy something similar for $1,500.00?  Thank you for any assistance you may be able to give.

 

Product name: HP EliteDesk 800 G5 8AF55PA
Motherboard chipset: Intel Q370
Power supply (Power): 250 W
DisplayPort: Yes
DisplayPort connector: Standard
HDMI: No
Type of USB connector
USB (Type A), USB (Type C)
USB (total): 11 ​
USB 4.0: No
Dedicated graphics memory: No
Graphics processor: Intel UHD Graphics 630
Flash/SSD: Yes
Flash/SSD size: 256 GB
Protocol: NVMe
Hard drive (mechanical/hybrid): No
Optical drive: No
Maximum amount of memory: 128 GB
Memory speed: 2666 MHz
Number of memory slots: 4 ​
RAM size: 8 GB
Type of memory: DDR4
Software: Windows 10 Pro
Processor: 8 (Octa) Core
Processor model: Intel Core i7 9700
Processor speed: 3 GHz
Socket: Intel Socket 1151-2

 

My current computer is struggling with Windows 10 and overheats when watching Youtube.

 

Operating  System: Windows  10  Professional  Version  21H1
System  Model: Gigabyte  Technology  Co.,  Ltd.  M61PME-S2P
Processor: 2.50  gigahertz  AMD  Athlon  7550  Dual-Core

 

Drives: 499.53  Gigabytes  Usable  Hard  Drive  Capacity
309.13  Gigabytes  Hard  Drive  Free  Space
HL-DT-ST  DVD-RAM  GH22LP20  ATA  Device  [Optical drive]
HL-DT-ST  DVDRAM  GH22NS50  SCSI  CdRom  Device [Optical  drive]

 

Memory Modules 
3.44  Gigabytes  Usable  Installed  Memory
Slot  'A0'  has  2  GB
Slot  'A1'  has  2  GB

 

Printers
Brother  HL-2140  series on  USB001
Brother  MFC-J6930DW Printer

 

NVIDIA  GeForce  6150SE  nForce  430  [Display  adapter]
Acer  X223W  [Monitor]  (22.0")

 

Software 
Foxit  Software  -  Foxit  PhantomPDF 
Logitech  -  MouseWare
Microsoft  -  365  Apps  for  business
Microsoft  -  Windows  10  Professional

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
1101
3017 posts

Uber Geek


  #2924575 10-Jun-2022 09:07
Send private message quote this post

HP EliteDesk 800 G5 8AF55PA
"Product was discontinued 30 Nov 20 "

 

Try PB Tech for something similar
you really only have 2 choices

Buy a HP or other major brand .
The EliteDesk are a premium product , 3 year onsite warranty ? (used to be)

or
Get a NZ assembled PC
- easy / cheap to fix & get parts for
- dont need to worry about parts (power supplies ) becoming unavailable afte 3 years

 

Make sure the PC you buy has a large enough Hard Drive .
Is a 256GB Hard drive going to be big enough to cover the next 5 years ?
Make sure the new PC has an SSD / M2 hard Drive

Apart from that , they all use the same CPU's so just buy from somewhere with good after sales support

 

 

 

 

shk292
2340 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2924583 10-Jun-2022 09:19
Send private message quote this post

One of PB Tech's standard home office PCs would fit the bill:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/WKSPB42512/PB-Family-PC-Series-42512-AMD-Ryzen-5-5600G-6-Core

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 