meremaiden

Hi there
I have a new Mac Studio Display and would like to be able to switch between a work M1 MacBook Air and a M1 Mac mini - does anything out there work for this setup to share the monitor?
Thank you!
I've got a spare one of these you can have for $200 incl freight if you like. Bought for a similar use case but was used for a week and then abandoned as the user changed their mind.
Buy the Aten US3310 2 Port USB-C KVM Switch ( Docking ) with Power Pass... ( US3310 ) online - PBTech.co.nz
USB-C from your two Macs to the switch, and HDMI out to your (up to 4k) monitor.
“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams
Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management. A great Kiwi company.
thanks for that, but sadly the Mac display only has USB C out
Rats! I figured it had HDMI as well, but no!
Looks like a "Thunderbolt 3 Switch" is that you'll need but I've never laid eyes on one.
“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams
Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management. A great Kiwi company.