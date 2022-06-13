Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
KVM for one monitor, two Macs?
meremaiden

#296387 13-Jun-2022 13:42
Hi there

 

I have a new Mac Studio Display and would like to be able to switch between a work M1 MacBook Air and a M1 Mac mini - does anything out there work for this setup to share the monitor?

 

Thank you!

Dynamic
  #2926041 13-Jun-2022 13:48
I've got a spare one of these you can have for $200 incl freight if you like.  Bought for a similar use case but was used for a week and then abandoned as the user changed their mind.

 

Buy the Aten US3310 2 Port USB-C KVM Switch ( Docking ) with Power Pass... ( US3310 ) online - PBTech.co.nz 

 

USB-C from your two Macs to the switch, and HDMI out to your (up to 4k) monitor.




meremaiden

  #2926042 13-Jun-2022 13:50
thanks for that, but sadly the Mac display only has USB C out

Dynamic
  #2926052 13-Jun-2022 13:56
Rats!  I figured it had HDMI as well, but no!

 

Looks like a "Thunderbolt 3 Switch" is that you'll need but I've never laid eyes on one.




