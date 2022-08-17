We are liking for a good home laser printer. It needs to be Duplex, networkable via ethernet (and possibly wifi) and mono.

Also want to use recyclable toners in it, rather than having to buy genuine ones, and would prefer one with a larger cartridge so it doesn't need changing very often.

Currently have a large HP office printer that does all this, but the fuser in it appears to have broken and it spat out black pieces of plastic, and as it is old and was second hand anyway, it isn't worth repairing.

I would prefer HP as I understand with most the drum is built into the toner, so that gets replaced each time the toner is replaced.

I would prefer one that does A3, but they look very expensive.

Anyone have any recommendations?.