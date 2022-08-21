Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing B550 Motherboard with 4x Sticks of RAM
kiwis

808 posts

Ultimate Geek


#299209 21-Aug-2022 07:47
I've got a B550 TUF board, have 2x 8GB DDR4 RAM in slots 1 and 2 and it works.

 

 

 

Add 2 more into slots 3 and 4 and I get a orange light on my board and it will not boot. Move Two stick to 1 and 3 and the same thing happens.

 

 

 

Any ideas?

RunningMan
7076 posts

Uber Geek


  #2957177 21-Aug-2022 07:51
Slot 3 is bad?

kiwis

808 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2957180 21-Aug-2022 08:01
RunningMan:

 

Slot 3 is bad?

 

 

Brand new board.

Jase2985
11658 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2957183 21-Aug-2022 08:08
What exact lights are you seeing?

 

what does the manual say about ram?

 

are the second 2 sticks the same?

 

why did you go for 4 sticks over 2?

 

you also need to be more specific in the model numbers of the RAM and what CPU you are running



kiwis

808 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2957184 21-Aug-2022 08:13
Jase2985:

 

what does the manual say about ram?

 

are the second 2 sticks the same?

 

why did you go for 4 sticks over 2?

 

you also need to be more specific in the model numbers of the RAM and what CPU you are running

 

 

 

 

Manual says it should be good

 

https://dlcdnets.asus.com/pub/ASUS/mb/SocketAM4/TUF_GAMING_B550-PLUS_WIFI_II/E18578_TUF_GAMING_B550-PLUS_WI-FI_II_UM_WEB.pdf

 

Not 100% but 3200Mhz 2x 8GB DDR4 like my first 2.

 

I got two each as cheapest way to get to 32GB

SomeoneSomewhere
763 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2957196 21-Aug-2022 08:53
DOA parts are not unheard of. Try one known-good stick on its own in each of the four slots.

 

 

 

Also take a good look at the slot for any pins that appear to be bent or otherwise damaged.

Divhon88
69 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2957227 21-Aug-2022 10:25
Happened to me before, I cleaned the ram contact point with white clean and soft pencil eraser and gave some it some air dusting.

 

 

 

Otherwise you need to do some troubleshooting by interchanging from other known working parts. 

