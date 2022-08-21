I've got a B550 TUF board, have 2x 8GB DDR4 RAM in slots 1 and 2 and it works.
Add 2 more into slots 3 and 4 and I get a orange light on my board and it will not boot. Move Two stick to 1 and 3 and the same thing happens.
Any ideas?
Slot 3 is bad?
What exact lights are you seeing?
what does the manual say about ram?
are the second 2 sticks the same?
why did you go for 4 sticks over 2?
you also need to be more specific in the model numbers of the RAM and what CPU you are running
Manual says it should be good
https://dlcdnets.asus.com/pub/ASUS/mb/SocketAM4/TUF_GAMING_B550-PLUS_WIFI_II/E18578_TUF_GAMING_B550-PLUS_WI-FI_II_UM_WEB.pdf
Not 100% but 3200Mhz 2x 8GB DDR4 like my first 2.
I got two each as cheapest way to get to 32GB
DOA parts are not unheard of. Try one known-good stick on its own in each of the four slots.
Also take a good look at the slot for any pins that appear to be bent or otherwise damaged.
Happened to me before, I cleaned the ram contact point with white clean and soft pencil eraser and gave some it some air dusting.
Otherwise you need to do some troubleshooting by interchanging from other known working parts.