OS = Windows and Android. It's mainly going to be used for collecting thoughts and ideas on a trip home on the bus, or documenting reviews. I'm not too sure how long it will get used for hence my reluctance to buy Dragon Naturally Speaking as a first up option

I had a go with the word version on desktop, and it was an amusing, but not particularly accurate experience! It's not me who will be using it so my partner may have better luck. Will give it a go

Dictation on Android using Gboard seemed to be ok. I suspect though it's only going to be a note taking method rather that a full document creation experience. That might do.

Any other thoughts / comments appreciated.

Thanks heaps