If you can confirm the configuration of the pins you should be able to find something on AliExpress like this:

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001718692752.html

It's rated for more amp's but is the same voltage and assuming the pinout is the same should be fine (this is important, there are two common pinouts for those 4pin power connectors, getting it wrong will make the magic smoke come out)