Odd network issue - one laptop in the house can't access specific website on Fritzbox WiFi but can on Ethernet / Android tethered WiFi
A family member is staying with us for a few days. They bought their laptop (older Lenovo Ideapad 320, model 14-AST), which connects to our WiFi (Fritzbox 7590 / 2degrees fiber) and they can browse most websites on the web fine. Stuff.co.nz, NZHerald, Facebook, they all work no problems.

 

There's one NZ website they access regularly that works fine on their computer at their home but wouldn't work our WiFi, but that computer can access it using ethernet. Every other computer / phone in the house can access that website on WiFi or ethernet. Oddly that computer can access the site using WiFi when tethered to my Android phone.

 

Another odd thing: when plugged into ethernet the computer can ping the website by domain, but when it's on WiFi it can't ping - though the DNS resolves to the same IP. Again every other device in the house can ping on WiFi or ethernet.

 

Can anyone think of anything that would cause this laptop to not be able to access this one website when on WiFi, but be able to access it when on Ethernet? I've reset windows, installed drivers from the Lenovo website, updated Windows, everything I can think of, with no change.

 

NB: I haven't named the website because it's related to gambling - very low level and common, but still gambling.

Does browser used make any difference to that behaviour?

 
 
 
 

gzt: Does browser used make any difference to that behaviour?


No, edge and chrome behave the same. Because ping and https are both not working that points me at a lower layer of the network stack... but it's a really weird problem so I could be completely wrong.

Is the Lenova WiFi going direct to your router and not to a dead-end WiFi location?

 

What happens if you do a WiFi TraceRT to the non accessible website.

 

 




timmmay: No, edge and chrome behave the same. Because ping and https are both not working that points me at a lower layer of the network stack... but it's a really weird problem so I could be completely wrong.

Fair comment and agree you're probably right. I'd still try Firefox. You're probably aware windows may have different network profiles for different network ports. Are both networks in windows using the same profile eg; 'public' etc?

From command prompt can you do an ipconfig which shows the addresses for both ethernet and wifi adapters...

I would install Wireshark on the laptop and capture packets on both Wifi and Cable and compare.

I wonder if the Wifi Adaptor is setting ECN bit or a DSCP marking that the website doesn't like because it has a boneheaded Firewall. Maybe their usual router at home rewrites ECN bits (strips them) and that's why it works there.

Might also be MTU related, though I think that would manifest itself with much more obvious problems and issues.

Certainly an interesting fault!

