Hi all,

I currently run Linux (Pop OS!) on a NUC8i5BEH. Main purpose of my system is to run the Plex media server.

Attached I have 3 x USB3 4TB HDD’s which house all of the media. I'm sure the drives are getting quite old also. All 3 drives sit at 77%.

I am at that point where I need to start thinking about how I progress with increasing my HDD capacity plus introduce backup/parity (which I should have done ages ago I know).

Do I buy a 4-bay(or higher) NAS? Synology? QNAP?

Do I buy a 4-bay(or higher) JBOD/DAS?

Budget is up in the air at this stage. I know whichever way I go that I need to buy 1, 2 or 3 new larger HDD’s (8TB, 12TB etc). Ideally would like storage plus backup/parity.

Any advice or ideas much appreciated.

Thank you