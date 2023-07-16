Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#306360 16-Jul-2023 14:15
Hi all,

 

I currently run Linux (Pop OS!) on a NUC8i5BEH. Main purpose of my system is to run the Plex media server.

 

Attached I have 3 x USB3 4TB HDD’s which house all of the media. I'm sure the drives are getting quite old also. All 3 drives sit at 77%.

 

 

 

I am at that point where I need to start thinking about how I progress with increasing my HDD capacity plus introduce backup/parity (which I should have done ages ago I know).

 

Do I buy a 4-bay(or higher) NAS? Synology? QNAP?

 

Do I buy a 4-bay(or higher) JBOD/DAS?

 

 

 

Budget is up in the air at this stage. I know whichever way I go that I need to buy 1, 2 or 3 new larger HDD’s (8TB, 12TB etc). Ideally would like storage plus backup/parity.

 

 

 

Any advice or ideas much appreciated.

 

Thank you




Pop! OS

  #3104725 16-Jul-2023 14:29
how do you access you media? is it just from one device or from multiple?

 

If you look at something like a Synology NAS, they do command a bit of $$ up front for the device and also for the storage media to go in it, but they come with a lot of first and 3 party packages you can install on them, like plex, and other backup software. they allow you to run their volumes in raid (not a backup but a redundancy). But IMO they are so versitle and can do a heap of different things.

 

 

 

you could use you old drives as a backup destination which you could backup your important files to once a month or so then just put them somewhere safe.

 
 
 
 

  #3104728 16-Jul-2023 14:51
Access is from multiple devices near & far. 

 

I'm very happy with the performance of my NUC so one thought was to just use the NAS as storage only. Never had one before so don't know too much about them. 

 

Great idea about using the old drives. 




Pop! OS

