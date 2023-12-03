I have a FujiXerox M205b laser printer, at least 10 years old.
It keeps throwing a paper jam error even after the paper was cleared... pulling the plug & trying to print something else doesn't work, there's nothing in the que. EOL?
There's either still paper stuck inside where you can't obviously see it, or removing the paper has damaged one of the lever sensors that tell it where paper is. Unless someone's been rough in the paper removal, it's more likely there's still a bit stuck deep inside.
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