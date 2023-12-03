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ForumsDesktop computingLaser printer, perma paperban
arcon

423 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 198


#310962 3-Dec-2023 16:11
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I have a FujiXerox M205b laser printer, at least 10 years old. 

 

It keeps throwing a paper jam error even after the paper was cleared... pulling the plug & trying to print something else doesn't work, there's nothing in the que. EOL? 

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RunningMan
9186 posts

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  #3167561 3-Dec-2023 16:13
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There's either still paper stuck inside where you can't obviously see it, or removing the paper has damaged one of the lever sensors that tell it where paper is. Unless someone's been rough in the paper removal, it's more likely there's still a bit stuck deep inside.



gzt

gzt
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  #3167682 3-Dec-2023 18:35
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Try replace cartridge if you have one. If you haven't taken drum out yet do that and inspect.

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