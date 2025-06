Colleague recently given an old work laptop, but will not boot unless system password entered.

Laptop is about 10 years old and no one at his work remembers anything about it.

It is a Dell Latitude E6540, and apparently has a password jumper plug on the motherboard, but I cannot spot it.

I tried disconnecting the CMOS battery for a time, but that did not work, so can someone tell mewhere ther PSWD jumper might be located?