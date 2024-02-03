Hey All, just wondering if anyone had one of the split keyboards and there thoughts on them.

I cant seem to find anyone in NZ that is assembling them, maybe there isn't a market for them??

I've been looking at the split keyboards and was wondering if the design of them would be better for desk layout and arm position.

Few videos mention bit of a learning curve as they mostly have straight keys.

There is a few 'kits' out there, but bit vague as to the make time and likelihood of screwing something up.

There seems to be a heap of switch types and designs, and keycaps.

I like the look of the lily58, with the 4 rows of keys. The Glove80 also looks interesting, but I cant put $600+ into a keyboard - I'm not completely sold on the design either

Anyone rocking a split keyboard?

I checked for 1/2 keyboards, there seems to be a whole heap of Left hand "gaming" keyboards on Temu/Aliexpress, but I couldn't find a single Right hand keyboard.