I'm looking at getting a M.2 SSD to put into my system. Currently I've got a HHD and Sata SSD in my system with most programs and OS in my SSD. How would I be able to move the OS from my Sata SSD to the M.2 and get my PC to boot from the M.2?
Probably depends what OS you are running.
A simple google search yields
Clone Windows 10 to SSD Without Reinstalling Everything | PCWorld
Personally i have never found these very good in practise, and have normally just reinstalled the core OS and apps. takes longer but is cleaner.
________
Antoniosk
I'd honestly start from scratch. Then no chance of any drivers trying to fight things, and can re-assess installed software as to if you actually need it.
Otherwise, I've used things such as Macrium Reflect to do it when necessary.
Would I have to erase the ssd first before slotting in the M.2 and installing windows on it?
If starting from scratch, no. Windows will still see the drive, just as unformatted, and format it.
If you have data on the other drives you want to keep, I recommend disconnecting those first, to avoid accidentally overwriting them during the Windows installation.
The windows OS is currently installed on the SSD, would I not need to either disconnect the sdd or format/erase it first before connecting the M.2 and installing windows again on there?
Sorry, haven't done this before so don't want to stuff it up
Install new SSD in system. Open up disk management and initialise drive, give it new drive letter and format it. Once formatted use your chosen tool, macrium reflect seems to work well, to copy the data to the new drive.
Then you might need to set the BIOS to boot from the new disk, test it's worked, and if happy you can use the disk management too to format the old drive, and give the new drive the c drive letter again.
Keep all the other drives disconnected till you have the machine installed and booting and updated, because if there is a boot manager on the other drives there is a good chance that the firmware will see that boot manager and windows will add its NVMe drive install to the other drives boot manager and then you are reliant on that drive being there to have the machine boot up.
A fresh install also means that you will get the correct recovery partition layout on the drive, rather than whatever it was stuffed into on the old drive that may have been partitioned on older windows so has things like the recovery files on the same partition as the OS and missing many boot options to repair things (the old start up repair that never does anything is the usual outcome of this)
You need the installation media on USB/DVD first.
https://www.microsoft.com/software-download/windows11
Boot off that, and it'll take care of the install.
panda123:
I'm looking at getting a M.2 SSD to put into my system. Currently I've got a HHD and Sata SSD in my system with most programs and OS in my SSD. How would I be able to move the OS from my Sata SSD to the M.2 and get my PC to boot from the M.2?
I always use Macrium Reflect for cloning (Windows). Generally I image first then restore the image onto a new drive.