The Intel B580 has just had it's review embargo lifted. It's really cool to see the reviews for these cards. They appear to perform really well, have great features like frame gen, usable ray tracing and AI upscaling while also being decently priced.

What used to be considered the midrange GPU market has been a wasteland for years now so it's nice to see competition bring something decent to the market.

With NVDIA and AMD also about to announce new cards it'll be an interesting few months. AMD are also meant to be focussed on the mid market this time so there might actually be something for PC gamers who don't have a fortune to spend.

NVIDIA are priniting money in the AI/Datacentre space so I don't expect anything from them to be good news for gamers.