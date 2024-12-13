Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Late 2024/Early 2025 GPU Releases
Handle9

#318082 13-Dec-2024 16:36
The Intel B580 has just had it's review embargo lifted. It's really cool to see the reviews for these cards. They appear to perform really well, have great features like frame gen, usable ray tracing and AI upscaling while also being decently priced.

 

What used to be considered the midrange GPU market has been a wasteland for years now so it's nice to see competition bring something decent to the market.

 

With NVDIA and AMD also about to announce new cards it'll be an interesting few months. AMD are also meant to be focussed on the mid market this time so there might actually be something for PC gamers who don't have a fortune to spend.

 

NVIDIA are priniting money in the AI/Datacentre space so I don't expect anything from them to be good news for gamers.

SpartanVXL
  #3320120 13-Dec-2024 17:05
Intel would be great but there are two problems. One is driver issue/support. Granted they are doing well in the updates and fixes but it’s frustrating for people to deal with unless they are patient e.g. see space marine 2 performance.

Two, especially in nz, market share. They will show up here for a little while and then not be restocked because nobody is buying them over nvidia first, amd second.



Not to say they are bad cards, they perform well enough against the competition.



Handle9

  #3320189 13-Dec-2024 17:35
I don't think the driver thing is perfect but from all reports their drivers are decent now and still rapidly getting better. Drivers is one of those things that can take some time to fully sort out but can be done. AMD used to have a reputation for terrible drivers but now their drivers are very good.

 

If you have the choice of between B580 and an equivalent card that is 50% more expensive but has better drivers I think they'll get some market share. They are clearly the market challenger but this will put pressure on the incumbents to actually deliver something of value rather than pillaging the market.

 

If I was buying a 1080p card I'd seriously consider buying one.

SpartanVXL
  #3320294 13-Dec-2024 22:08
It comes back to no.2 in nz theres a chance that it won’t be 50% more expensive for an equivalent card.if it’s even as close as 20% people will go for nvidia.

I know someone who went with an a770, by all measures it’s doing great, but you couldn’t even purchase it here anymore. Had to get it shipped from aus.

