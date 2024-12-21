Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingIs my Synology NAS being a bit of a snowflake?
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3392 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#318154 21-Dec-2024 12:12
Send private message

The facts:

 

Synology DS1621+ , DSM 7.2.2-72806 Update2

 

6 drives - 3x8TB, 3x10TB = 40TB Volume1 (SHR), the only storage pool.

 

The snowflake bit:

 

 

 

 

 

Surely it's a bit early to be having a meltdown?

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Behodar
10440 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3323010 21-Dec-2024 12:21
Send private message

It warns at 20%. You should be able to "acknowledge" the warning and restore the status to Healthy.



gcorgnet
1078 posts

Uber Geek


  #3323011 21-Dec-2024 12:22
Send private message

This value (20%) is configurable somewhere from memory and must be defaulting to 20% to give you an early warning.
You should be able to change it to only warn you later on. 
I guess it all depends how fast you fill it up...

Jase2985
13428 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3323033 21-Dec-2024 14:34
Send private message

go you storage manager, select the volume, select the three dots at the end of the volume and you can configure the warning in there



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79164 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3323049 21-Dec-2024 17:09
Send private message

You should pay attention to these, because it grows really fast depending on settings - if you have Immutable Snapshots enabled for example you may run out of space and have no way of reclaiming storage from these until the Immutable period lapses.

 

Make sure to clear recycle bins - or even create a task for that.

 

But don't ignore it. Replacing drives doesn't always bring more storage because you can only do one at a time, rebuilding takes time and you won't be able to do it if there's no space left.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

SomeoneSomewhere
1787 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3323050 21-Dec-2024 17:40
Send private message

20% is a reasonable time to start looking for deals on drives and considering upgrade paths, rather than saying "oh s*** I can't save" and sprinting down to PBTech.

 

 

 

Some/most filesystems work better with a reasonable amount of free space to limit fragmentation and other undesirables. Hitting 90-95% often results in a decent performance hit.

 

 

 

And as BDFL says, it's not necessarily easy or fast to just buy 6x16TB and swap them straight in, especially if the array is near-full and you don't want to lose redundancy. It looks like you may already be too full to remove one of the 8TB drives from the array. 

 

 

 

 

ANglEAUT
2311 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3323059 21-Dec-2024 18:48
Send private message

kiwifidget: ... Surely it's a bit early to be having a meltdown? ...

 

No, not really. Really depends on your use case.Synology are erring on the side of caution. They'd rather people search for a solution earlier than complain that 'Synology lost their data'.

 

Just for media storage, 7862GB could last you a good while still. With replication & snapshots, that could disappear faster then expected.

 

As stated by gcorgnet & Jase2985, you can configure the warning threshold of your storage volume.

 

 

 

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3392 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3323061 21-Dec-2024 19:30
Send private message

I did spend a bit of time looking for the place to change the warning threshold.

 

Never noticed the 3 weeny dots hiding in the bottom right corner!

 

But I do take on board that I need to address the storage issue, and apparently it's going to be raining tomorrow, so that's that sorted!

 

The entire NAS also gets backed up to a cheap-ish array of disks shoe-horned into a Win10 pc running Drivepool, a measure I setup after my Drobo died once upon a time.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79164 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3336166 27-Jan-2025 11:46
Send private message

As for my previous reply, make sure you do not run out of space on your NAS. IF you get to zero the NAS won't be able to start or even add capacity later.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright