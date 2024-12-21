The facts:
Synology DS1621+ , DSM 7.2.2-72806 Update2
6 drives - 3x8TB, 3x10TB = 40TB Volume1 (SHR), the only storage pool.
The snowflake bit:
Surely it's a bit early to be having a meltdown?
It warns at 20%. You should be able to "acknowledge" the warning and restore the status to Healthy.
This value (20%) is configurable somewhere from memory and must be defaulting to 20% to give you an early warning.
You should be able to change it to only warn you later on.
I guess it all depends how fast you fill it up...
go you storage manager, select the volume, select the three dots at the end of the volume and you can configure the warning in there
You should pay attention to these, because it grows really fast depending on settings - if you have Immutable Snapshots enabled for example you may run out of space and have no way of reclaiming storage from these until the Immutable period lapses.
Make sure to clear recycle bins - or even create a task for that.
But don't ignore it. Replacing drives doesn't always bring more storage because you can only do one at a time, rebuilding takes time and you won't be able to do it if there's no space left.
20% is a reasonable time to start looking for deals on drives and considering upgrade paths, rather than saying "oh s*** I can't save" and sprinting down to PBTech.
Some/most filesystems work better with a reasonable amount of free space to limit fragmentation and other undesirables. Hitting 90-95% often results in a decent performance hit.
And as BDFL says, it's not necessarily easy or fast to just buy 6x16TB and swap them straight in, especially if the array is near-full and you don't want to lose redundancy. It looks like you may already be too full to remove one of the 8TB drives from the array.
kiwifidget: ... Surely it's a bit early to be having a meltdown? ...
No, not really. Really depends on your use case.Synology are erring on the side of caution. They'd rather people search for a solution earlier than complain that 'Synology lost their data'.
Just for media storage, 7862GB could last you a good while still. With replication & snapshots, that could disappear faster then expected.
As stated by gcorgnet & Jase2985, you can configure the warning threshold of your storage volume.
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.
I did spend a bit of time looking for the place to change the warning threshold.
Never noticed the 3 weeny dots hiding in the bottom right corner!
But I do take on board that I need to address the storage issue, and apparently it's going to be raining tomorrow, so that's that sorted!
The entire NAS also gets backed up to a cheap-ish array of disks shoe-horned into a Win10 pc running Drivepool, a measure I setup after my Drobo died once upon a time.
As for my previous reply, make sure you do not run out of space on your NAS. IF you get to zero the NAS won't be able to start or even add capacity later.
