#318275 2-Jan-2025 13:07
Not a desktop but close enough..... 

 

Trying to "repair" an Xbox One S I got for free, it runs but occasionally locks up, so figured its prob overheating. While stripping the thing down, found the warranty sticker is gone, so indication someone has been inside before. 

 

Get the heatsink off and find a mess of a paste job. So potentially whats causing the issue.

 

Question is, whats safest way for me to remove the past from where its overrun onto the board....  I have Isopropyl Alcohol (99%) - Guess I give the paste a spray of that ?

 




  #3327020 2-Jan-2025 14:59
Yeah Isopropyl Alcohol should work, I find a soft cloth works too unless the paste has hardened. I've been known to use spray & wipe lol.

 

Someone clearly missed the mark when they applied the paste. 

 
 
 
 

  #3327052 2-Jan-2025 17:09
Cottonbud or toothpick gently brush/pick off those clumps. Iso will dissolve it but take a while, use it to soften it up first.

  #3327056 2-Jan-2025 17:38
I tend to use a cotton bud with Isopropyl Alcohol.
If the paste is like putty but movable, I use tweezers to get those bits (only if moveable).
When finished I use the corner of kitchen roll to gently get most of the remainder Isopropyl Alcohol and then let air for a bit, before doing a reapply. 



  #3327059 2-Jan-2025 17:53
Looks like they installed way too much thermal paste so it squirted out the side. Or they applied it around the chip instead of on it. But I always use IPA  like others to clean it off chips.

  #3327137 2-Jan-2025 21:13
Right, got a lot of it off, fun part is testing to see if 1) I didn't kill anything  2) If its alive, did it fix the issue. :)

 




  #3327141 2-Jan-2025 21:33
Just a thought, you said it locks up?   I would remove all the paste from around the GPU, just in case, reason being if the paste is conductive it may attribute to the GPU freezing up.

  #3327178 3-Jan-2025 06:45
Yeah hence why I cleaned up much as I could this round... will see how it goes, and if still plays up will give it another go to remove more.

 

 




