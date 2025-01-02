Not a desktop but close enough.....

Trying to "repair" an Xbox One S I got for free, it runs but occasionally locks up, so figured its prob overheating. While stripping the thing down, found the warranty sticker is gone, so indication someone has been inside before.

Get the heatsink off and find a mess of a paste job. So potentially whats causing the issue.

Question is, whats safest way for me to remove the past from where its overrun onto the board.... I have Isopropyl Alcohol (99%) - Guess I give the paste a spray of that ?