I've uncovered an old ATA drive from 2002 which I thought was lost many years ago. There's a chance it may have some interesting data on it - i.e. photos from 20+ years ago. There's also a chance it could just have random crap which is of no interest to me any longer.

I'm well aware it may not work, given the time which has passed.

Any "gotchas" I should be aware of when working with a drive like this? The jumper currently seems to be set to "master / single drive" but that's not my recollection of how it was used... There's also a jumper option for "enable cable select"?