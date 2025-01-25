Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingUgh. 9800X3d Chipset choice is paralysing!
Talkiet

#318516 25-Jan-2025 16:31
B650, X670 or X870.

 

Let's assume that...

 

  • Money is somewhat of a factor
  • I'll be using a 9800X3D
  It's purely for a Simracing PC, so it'll have a CPU, CPU, RAM and one M2 drive. That's it. Nothing else needs to be connected (obviously a few USB things, but no extra drives, no more add in cards etc)

The price gulf between the B650 and the X670 is really annoying me. Is the X670 that much better (I won't be overclocking) than the B650? I'd _like_ a B650E board, but there seem to be none available in NZ!

 

I'd prefer to dodge ASrock (have had issues recently with them) but generally trust Gigabyte and ASUS...

 

However it's been a LONG time since I ventured outside the Intel space so I know nothing current about the AMD ecosystem.

 

Suggestions welcomed for a reliable, capable chipset or board suggestion!

 

Cheers - N

 

 




Please note all comments are from my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

Handle9
  #3335732 25-Jan-2025 17:22
If you don't need the X670 features then just buy a B650. An X570 won't let you do anything extra for your usecase.

 

I've had a good run out of MSI boards but honestly most of them are much the same.

 
 
 
 

SpartanVXL
  #3335737 25-Jan-2025 17:49
For AMD bords its usually MSI, Asrock and Gigabyte as options. Some models may have issues but in your asking requirements they should all be fine. Try avoid Asus if you can, they can sometimes give you headaches.

eonsim
  #3335836 25-Jan-2025 20:47
The reasons to go above a B650 are:

 

  • Crazy overclocking
  • Want a PCIe 5.0 M2 SSD
  • Think having PCIe 5 GPU support would be useful
  • Possibly additional PCIe slots

The reasons to go to X870 is the above + USB-4 support.



lNomNoml
  #3335851 25-Jan-2025 21:41
Why not B840, B850?

Breezzee
  #3336100 26-Jan-2025 20:51
Just completed a PC build last week for the exact same reason.

 

Used the 98003DX in a Tuf B650-E to replace my Intel set up that wasn’t W11 compliant.

 

Was getting micro pauses occasionally in AAA sim racing games but now it’s buttery smooth.

 

Very pleased how it’s running 

Talkiet

  #3336108 26-Jan-2025 22:00
I finally relented and ordered this:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MBDGBM37510/Gigabyte-X870-GAMING-X-WIFI7-ATX-Motherboard-AMD-S

 

In the context of how much the CPU and GPU cost, as well as the rest of the gaming rig, plus AMDs comments that the next gen CPUs will use the same socket (and very likely the same chipsets)... I talked myself into spending more on the board that I first thought.

 

If this is a terrible clanger of a choice, someone please let me know - but it seems to have reviewed fine.

 

It'll all be powering this (I repeat the following mantra over and over again every time I buy something for the sim rig... "It's cheaper than the real racecar, it's cheaper than the real racecar")

 

 

 




Please note all comments are from my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

networkn
Networkn
  #3336109 26-Jan-2025 22:14
As you said, in the grand scheme of things you won't miss the money in a year, but if you decide to change the intended purpose or expand it, you have the option and you'll have no regrets. 

 

 



Handle9
  #3336123 26-Jan-2025 23:43
Talkiet:

 

I finally relented and ordered this:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MBDGBM37510/Gigabyte-X870-GAMING-X-WIFI7-ATX-Motherboard-AMD-S

 

In the context of how much the CPU and GPU cost, as well as the rest of the gaming rig, plus AMDs comments that the next gen CPUs will use the same socket (and very likely the same chipsets)... I talked myself into spending more on the board that I first thought.

 

If this is a terrible clanger of a choice, someone please let me know - but it seems to have reviewed fine.

 

It'll all be powering this (I repeat the following mantra over and over again every time I buy something for the sim rig... "It's cheaper than the real racecar, it's cheaper than the real racecar")

 

 

It’s far from a clanger. It’s not the choice I would have made but it’s your money and it’ll perform very well. 

 


Enjoy!

mentalinc
  #3336128 27-Jan-2025 06:46
Talkiet:

 

"It's cheaper than the real racecar, it's cheaper than the real racecar")

 

 

I'm not sure about that any more at this point!

 

Very awesome sim setup!




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

