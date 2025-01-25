B650, X670 or X870.

Let's assume that...

Money is somewhat of a factor

I'll be using a 9800X3D

It's purely for a Simracing PC, so it'll have a CPU, CPU, RAM and one M2 drive. That's it. Nothing else needs to be connected (obviously a few USB things, but no extra drives, no more add in cards etc)

The price gulf between the B650 and the X670 is really annoying me. Is the X670 that much better (I won't be overclocking) than the B650? I'd _like_ a B650E board, but there seem to be none available in NZ!

I'd prefer to dodge ASrock (have had issues recently with them) but generally trust Gigabyte and ASUS...

However it's been a LONG time since I ventured outside the Intel space so I know nothing current about the AMD ecosystem.

Suggestions welcomed for a reliable, capable chipset or board suggestion!

Cheers - N