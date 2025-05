I do the works, as I have also been trained properly. My first job at the end of 1979 was with an electronics design and manufacturing company, and our factory was getting over 15% failure rates at the end of the production line before they brought in proper antistatic handling and training. Afterwards, the failure rate dropped to around 2%.

The thing that people who do it wrong miss is that static damage these days is not likely to kill a device on the spot (although it is still possible for that to happen). The damage tends to accumulate and lessen the life of a device. So if you have a hard disk or motherboard that dies at 5 years old, it may well have been accumulated static damage that did it. I generally have very long lifetimes for my components, but I also tend to buy quality products, so it is not possible to say that it happens as a result of careful static handling.

If you do not have a static mat, you can still handle things properly by clipping your wrist strap to an earth on the PC case before getting things in or out of the antistatic bags. And you can put things down outside a bag as long as you put them on an unpainted bit of the PC metal (which is generally well earthed). When doing this, you really want to have the PC's power supply fitted so that it earths the case, and plugged into the mains, to get the mains earth.

And if you have a stainless steel sink bench, that is required by law to be fully earthed, so it works OK as an antistatic mat - but just be aware that you must not have anything with mains power running opened up on a sink bench, as it is a hard earth so any contact with the mains will kill you. With mains on an antistatic mat, the mat to earth path has gigohms in it, so not much current will flow if you do something silly with the mains.