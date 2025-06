I have a couple of items secured with ye olde trusty Kensington security cables.

The type that have the 4 number barrel lock.

You can probably tell where this is going already.

I have lost the numbers.

In the next month or two I will need to replace the secured items with new ones, and will need to detach them from the cable.

Has anyone here had to cut a cable, and what equipment was necessary to do the task?

Normal wire cutters or more heavy duty bolt cutters, or something even more industrial?