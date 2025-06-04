Hi Team,

I am building my first Mini ITX build, however it is not going well.

I am at the stage where I have gone through all the troubleshooting and I suspect the CPU is a dud.

The CPU is a Ryzen 5 5600G, it's an AMD AM4 socket.

Is there anyone in this country who builds a lot of AMD computers and can stick my CPU into one to give it a quick test? If I am not mistaken it would only take mere seconds to check... you wouldn't even need to stick a fan on it?

Of course I am willing to pay a reasonable fee to do so.