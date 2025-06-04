Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingNeed to find a person who can test a CPU... can anyone help
MatthewD

13 posts

Geek


#319809 4-Jun-2025 19:23
Hi Team,

 

I am building my first Mini ITX build, however it is not going well. 

 

I am at the stage where I have gone through all the troubleshooting and I suspect the CPU is a dud.

 

The CPU is a Ryzen 5 5600G, it's an AMD AM4 socket.

 

Is there anyone in this country who builds a lot of AMD computers and can stick my CPU into one to give it a quick test? If I am not mistaken it would only take mere seconds to check... you wouldn't even need to stick a fan on it?

 

Of course I am willing to pay a reasonable fee to do so.

Qazzy03
449 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3380558 4-Jun-2025 19:32
If you are using a X470, B450, A320 motherboard and it has not had a BIOS update, that would most likely be the issue.

 

A lot of people have been stung buying a cheaper older board, not knowing they need a bios update to run the 5000's series CPU's.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.

gzt

gzt
16952 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3380559 4-Jun-2025 19:34
That sucks. Did you self-import the CPU?

MatthewD

13 posts

Geek


  #3380577 4-Jun-2025 20:29
It's a brand new A520 board.

 

The only used component was the CPU which is why it is suspect and I did self import it.

 

 

 

Thanks.



SomeoneSomewhere
1769 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3380586 4-Jun-2025 21:30
Brand new doesn't make a difference if it was flashed before the CPU came out. What model motherboard? Does it have a BIOS version sticker on the board or the box? 

 

 

 

It may have a function to update the BIOS without a CPU installed.

 

 

 

What part of the country are you in? 

