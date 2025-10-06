Hi, I've only just realised that my current desktop PC is not compatible with the upgrade to Windows 11 (my CPU is not supported). I understand there are ways to get around this, but I'd prefer to use this as an opportunity to upgrade as I hadn't realised my hardware is now between 9 and 16 years old! (except for my Graphics card and RAM which are a bit more recent).
I used to be quite tech savvy when it came to hardware and upgrades, but simply have no clue now how to compare CPUs, Gfx cards, etc.
Current specs:
- CPU: Intel Core i5-6500 @ 3.20Ghz
- Mboard: Gigabyte GA-B150M-D3H Intel B150 DDR4 mATX LGA1151 Motherboard
- RAM: 16GB
- Gfx: AMD Radeon HD 7900 Series (3GB) (0x6798)
- Case: Lancool PC-K7 large tower case. (I did replace the Power Supply about 4 years ago). (One of the fans is very noisy, perhaps I should replace all of them).
- Use case: Light/limited gaming. Occasional live video/audio broadcasting. Lots of general multitasking (100 Chrome tabs open). Plex server (typically on 24/7). Occasional moderate photo/video editing.
- In the past have purchased from ComputerLounge, PBTech (have one in Dunedin now)
What would be some reasonably affordable, but solid, upgrade paths? I'm actually happy to fork out a bit of money if it was worthwhile.
Is it still practical for me to upgrade, rather than start from scratch? (I assume I could replace the case fans quite easily with something like these?)
Thanks for any input!