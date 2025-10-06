huxtable: What would be some reasonably affordable, ..... upgrade paths

With your budget you can only pick one of those.



Based on your use case/need, I am going to tailor my 2cents to affordable.



1) wait until black friday sales, should start in the next month or so, PB Tech is knowing for doing pre-black friday to get your money.

2) we are re-using nearly everything you have to stretch budget. :)

3) we are going to go for End of Life systems, sorry they don't have upgrade paths but $600-800 doesn't give wiggle room.

So we

reuse your GPU

reuse your 16GB (is it one or 2 sticks)

reuse your PSU

reuse your case

we stick on DDR4 based systems and go either



Intel 12th gen

I5 12400F currently $197.80 (F means it doesn't come with intergrated graphics)

Motherboard $200ish

NVMe drive 1TB or 2TB ($120 - $220)

another 16GB DDR4 Ram ($90 ish)

replace noisey fan $10-12 (with one like you linked)

$620+

or

AMD 4gen

5600 currently $205.85

Motherboard $185-$220

NVMe drive 1TB or 2TB ($120 - $220)

another 16GB DDR4 Ram ($90 ish)

replace noisey fan $10-12 (with one like you linked)

$611+

There are pro's and cons going for either CPU but it is to give you an idea of budget spread this is sort of the base cost for new parts to bring you up to windows 11. Please keep in mind these are mid entry tier CPU and cheapest motherboard/ram. You can always get more performance but you need to think about how much $$$ is going to give you performance you can use.

I would recommend saving any extra $ to go for another GPU if you want to play a bit more modern games.



Edit:

Could be worth doing a WTB advert here in the buying/selling section, see if anyone has a CPU/Mobo/ram combo of similar spec for $250 or less, as there may be someone moving from that generation to current gen this black friday.

Tripple Edit

This system will not play well with whatever future Skyrim is.

Currently their new Starfield game is a CPU and GPU hog.