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ForumsDesktop computing240mm AIO installation
EviLClouD

314 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 80


#323417 1-Dec-2025 08:19
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Hi all,

 

 

 

Quick questions regarding the install of a 240mm AIO.

 

Should the AIO fan’s be inbetween the case and radiator?

 

Like this pic https://www.legitreviews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Corsair-Carbide-275R-Build-Build-Complete.jpg

 

or should the radiator be inbetween the case and fans?

 

like in this pic https://www.modders-inc.com/wp-content/uploads/image//2019/12/IMG_2445.jpg

 

and also the tubing from the radiator, should it be positioned at the top like both pics, or sit at the bottom like some others i’ve seen?

 

Thanks

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SpartanVXL
1615 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 752


  #3438890 1-Dec-2025 09:33
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You can have both if you want, and have the room to do so. Generally you want to push through the rad with high static pressure fans, you’ll see most people exhaust up top to not keep hot air from the rad in the case.

 

It’s up to you, just keep the pipes/rad relatively higher than the pump so you don’t get potential air bubbles in the pump area.

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