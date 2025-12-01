Hi all,

Quick questions regarding the install of a 240mm AIO.

Should the AIO fan’s be inbetween the case and radiator?

Like this pic https://www.legitreviews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Corsair-Carbide-275R-Build-Build-Complete.jpg

or should the radiator be inbetween the case and fans?

like in this pic https://www.modders-inc.com/wp-content/uploads/image//2019/12/IMG_2445.jpg

and also the tubing from the radiator, should it be positioned at the top like both pics, or sit at the bottom like some others i’ve seen?





Thanks