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ForumsDesktop computingWhy is Gigabyte's 5090 so much cheaper than competition?
Niber

43 posts

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+1 received by user: 3


#323425 1-Dec-2025 21:17
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Most 5090's on Pbtech is between 5600-6700$, except for Gigabyte which is just 5000...

 

In my case I bought a 5700$ TUF 5090 a few months ago and now am trying to sell it (I finished all the use I had for it so just wasteful to see it collecting dust), and luckily that same card is still selling for 5600$, so I thought I could sell it used for maybe 4880$. But then that Gigabyte card came along at 5000, which I guess means that no one in their right mind would buy a used card if they could get a "5090" for the same price new.

 

Or is the Gigabyte somehow much inferior (worse cooling or whatever)?

 

Especially considering how the NZ$ has mega tanked since I bought it, I'm suprised that 5090s has gotten that much cheaper that quickly. I'm definitely willing to lose some money on it since I had some good fun with the card, but losing >1k$ on it is quite extreme (i've only gotten offers for 4400$ on Facebook)

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SpartanVXL
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  #3439150 1-Dec-2025 21:56
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Historically the windforce line was a lesser bin, needed more power to get similar clocks. Also had two fans vs three and lower power design (vrm/mosfet). I can’t really find any good in-depth review so not much to go off since this model still has three fans, I see some reports of thermal gel pushout for the windforce.

 

Realistically a 5090 will perform just like a 5090 no matter the model. You can try distinguish by listing any OC/temperature/hotspot you’ve tried.

 

As for price I thought 4090/5090 were still in high demand thanks to AI, 4090’s at least were still selling close to $3k even after 3 years.



Niber

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  #3439208 2-Dec-2025 06:30
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SpartanVXL:

 

Historically the windforce line was a lesser bin, needed more power to get similar clocks. Also had two fans vs three and lower power design (vrm/mosfet). I can’t really find any good in-depth review so not much to go off since this model still has three fans, I see some reports of thermal gel pushout for the windforce.

 

Realistically a 5090 will perform just like a 5090 no matter the model. You can try distinguish by listing any OC/temperature/hotspot you’ve tried.

 

As for price I thought 4090/5090 were still in high demand thanks to AI, 4090’s at least were still selling close to $3k even after 3 years.

 

 

Got it, thanks.

 

Yes one other alternative is that I delay the selling for a year and hope that it holds decent value like what my 3090 did, but I'm a bit unsure if I really will have that much luck again, as I think the AI craze might be calming down a bit (I've noticed that even really good AI videos on Tiktok is getting crazy low views these days) and that there might be some AI-specific affordable card released at some point (since 32gb is still way low for AI, if a decent 64gb card came it would be a way better choice for AI, even if slower speed)

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