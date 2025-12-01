Most 5090's on Pbtech is between 5600-6700$, except for Gigabyte which is just 5000...

In my case I bought a 5700$ TUF 5090 a few months ago and now am trying to sell it (I finished all the use I had for it so just wasteful to see it collecting dust), and luckily that same card is still selling for 5600$, so I thought I could sell it used for maybe 4880$. But then that Gigabyte card came along at 5000, which I guess means that no one in their right mind would buy a used card if they could get a "5090" for the same price new.

Or is the Gigabyte somehow much inferior (worse cooling or whatever)?

Especially considering how the NZ$ has mega tanked since I bought it, I'm suprised that 5090s has gotten that much cheaper that quickly. I'm definitely willing to lose some money on it since I had some good fun with the card, but losing >1k$ on it is quite extreme (i've only gotten offers for 4400$ on Facebook)