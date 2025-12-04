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ForumsDesktop computingGoodbye Micron consumer SSD and memory
freitasm

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#323452 4-Dec-2025 11:15
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I wonder if we will find some good discounts closer to the end date?

 

https://investors.micron.com/news-releases/news-release-details/micron-announces-exit-crucial-consumer-business

 

 

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), a leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, today announced its decision to exit the Crucial consumer business, including the sale of Crucial consumer-branded products at key retailers, e-tailers and distributors worldwide.

 

Micron will continue Crucial consumer product shipments through the consumer channel until the end of fiscal Q2 (February 2026). The company will work closely with partners and customers through this transition and will provide continued warranty service and support for Crucial products. Micron will continue to support the sale of Micron-branded enterprise products to commercial channel customers globally.

 




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wellygary
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  #3440120 4-Dec-2025 11:38
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Is this simply another way of saying,

 

 "Unless you are a datacentre sized business we don't want you custom"..

 

There is already enough pressure on retail RAM pricing, having a major player leave the market isn't a great signal to consumers that pricing is going to get better anytime soon...



pdh

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  #3440195 4-Dec-2025 13:10
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Maybe the era of tinkering with your PC will pass.

 

It's a long time since I've added capability to my Fridge or my TV.

 

Sad, though.

nztim
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  #3440220 4-Dec-2025 14:12
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Wonder if they will still provide memory for HP desktops / laptops or if its just the Crucial brand

 

Micron branded as HP and Micron branded as crucial is the same thing

 

 




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