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ForumsDesktop computingHow much is this PC worth?
lNomNoml

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#323481 7-Dec-2025 21:18
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I have this old gaming PC and wanted to know how much you think it's worth? I'm looking to sell it on Geekzone, the specs are as follows with some pictures.

 

 

 

Intel i5-9400 2.9GHz
Gigabyte B365M D3H-CF
32GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM
1 x Samsung 970 EvoPlus 500GB M.2 NvME
1 x Samsung 500B SSD
TP-Link Wireless card
EVGA GTX 970
EVGA 550W PSU

 

 

 

Oh I also have a motherboard, CPU, RAM combo (AsRock Z97 Extreme4 with an Intel i7-4790K and 2 x GSkill 8GB DDR3 1866MHz) that I'm looking to sell as well but not sure if it's worth anything? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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cddt
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  #3441205 8-Dec-2025 07:20
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Well you're selling at the right time since RAM prices have skyrocketed... 

 

Not sure on pricing of the first PC... maybe $700? Stab in the dark there. 

 

On the second motherboard/CPU/RAM combo, you would probably get at least $50-100 on TM. I'm a fan of listing things that I want to get rid of at $1 reverse and seeing how they go... 

 

 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury



SpartanVXL
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  #3441261 8-Dec-2025 08:25
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As a gaming machine it isn’t worth much, the i5 9400 will struggle in modern games along with the GTX970, while it technically can play dx12 games it has far too little vram. For games from 6-10 years ago though it will run things well, fortnite and less demanding esports games too.

 

As a working machine with 32GB of memory thats a different thing altogether, memory has doubled in cost practically overnight. You may get an easy $500-700 on trademe/marketplace etc. depending on if you have win11 ready to go. A new set of 2x16GB is $230-300.

 

The 4790k combo is not worth much except to someone who wants the parts for a repair or for nostalgia. $50-100 total.

sqishy
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  #3441406 8-Dec-2025 11:35
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I'd suggest strip it down and selling all the components indvidually. Can show screens with it working from the built machine.



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  #3441408 8-Dec-2025 11:42
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SpartanVXL:

 

The 4790k combo is not worth much except to someone who wants the parts for a repair or for nostalgia. $50-100 total.

 

 

Good for homelab server or NAS.

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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lNomNoml

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  #3441746 8-Dec-2025 18:46
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Ok thank you for the replies, I'll list both and see if anyone is interested thank you, failing that I'll part out, and/or list on trademe.

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