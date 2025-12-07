I have this old gaming PC and wanted to know how much you think it's worth? I'm looking to sell it on Geekzone, the specs are as follows with some pictures.
Intel i5-9400 2.9GHz
Gigabyte B365M D3H-CF
32GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM
1 x Samsung 970 EvoPlus 500GB M.2 NvME
1 x Samsung 500B SSD
TP-Link Wireless card
EVGA GTX 970
EVGA 550W PSU
Oh I also have a motherboard, CPU, RAM combo (AsRock Z97 Extreme4 with an Intel i7-4790K and 2 x GSkill 8GB DDR3 1866MHz) that I'm looking to sell as well but not sure if it's worth anything?