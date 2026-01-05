Hello All,

Bear with me on this one please.

My brother has an xtramail.co.nz account, a windows 11 laptop and outlook client . He has only just noticed that the laptop outlook client has not received any emails since the 31st December, yet the client on his Android phone has been and is up to date.

He could not remember has xtramail password so we tried to reset it using "edge" it does not and did not matter what combination of letters, numbers and special characters we just got an "oops something went wrong message". So I installed "chrome" and the password reset worked first time.

So theres problem number 1 - edge wont work for Spark password resets.

For reference the password used Not the Exact Password but same format and length* - "WhyTheHellWontYouWork26!"

Even after resetting the password and re entering into the outlook client it still would not connect - just a meaningless "connection failed" message.

So I installed "thunderbird" exactly the same settings as "outlook" and it connected instantly - no issues sending or receiving !!. But my brother hates "thunderbird" with a passion, so I need to get his outlook client connected but cannot work out why it wont connect.

Does the brains trust on here have any "clues" ??

Regards