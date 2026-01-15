Currently setting myself up a work from home setup essentially from scratch.



Engineering role. A lot of very large site plan layouts. Large spreadsheets, juggling a lot of various inputs documents at once.





Monitor configuration:

Generally thinking dual 27" 4k monitors (landscape, laptop closed) is the way to go, but keen to know what other people like?



Dual 32" landscape (getting a bit wide?)



Triple 27" (Portrait, landscape, landscape).



Mismatched monitors?

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For context now working from home full time.



Previously had a 27" 1440p at home, and would that as main, and my laptops 16" 3840x2400 screen as secondary to the right. Really liked 1440p at 27", but windows scaling now seems to work well, so stepping up to 4k seems logical.



In the office I would run my laptop at the bottom (using it's keyboard), and duel FHD 27" (don't recommend FHD at 27") in landscape above it.



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Have a MX master keyboard & mouse, nice webcam already.



Laptop can support quad 4k monitors at 60 Hz (incl inbuilt). 2x Thunderbolt 4, plus a single HDMI on the side.



My dock came out of the ewaste at a prior employer, so is unlikely to push this many pixles. will need to upgrade or just run thunderbolt monitors.

Buying a new desk and chair, likely a standing desk ideally on wheels, perhaps 1200x750mm (would just enable me to wheel it between rooms in our house, if I want to be in the lounge (has a view), or master bedroom (to free up a guest room).

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Thoughts on monitors?



Low end vs mid range vs high end? 300 nits enough? should I go USB C? Should I try for 120Hz (don't know if my laptop is capable of driving that - but the Following dock advertised 2x 144hz 4k displays, so I think it can: ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 Smart Dock Gen2 750)



Any thoughts on monitors:



Dell S2725QS can do 120 Hz and 350 Nits.



LG 27US500-W is good value



Lenovo N27p matches my laptop brand and has USB C for under AUD300.



Flagship Dell 27" 4k monitor costs nearly AUD 1k each, but looks sweet.