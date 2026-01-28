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ForumsDesktop computingSynology NAS - 15TB Hyperbackup

pdh

pdh

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#323870 28-Jan-2026 16:29
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Been using Synology NAS for a few years - I like Synology.

 

My primary NAS runs as a backup (for my server) and a personal Dropbox.
Nothing else.

 

Now I'm setting up Hyperbackup - using a recycled (spare) NAS for the Vault.
I'm doing the setup with both NAS on my home LAN - the Vault will eventually go off-site. 

 

My main NAS has about 15 TB - but I will only backup 13 TB remotely.

 

I think I've got the process working OK - but the 'how-to's all seem to be 1 TB examples...

 

I've configured mine as one big task, file & folder.
But thinking about it (after 12 hours, as I wait for it to trudge on to completion)
I wonder if that's optimal.

 

Any pros & cons to making it several (maybe 8) smaller chunks & tasks ?

 

If splitting is better - how would you schedule those 8 tasks/backups to the Vault ?
All at (say) 03:00 and let DSM decide how to serialise or parallel the multiple backup tasks ?

 

Also, I'm not too sure that versioning is useful to me - this is a fire/earthquake backup.
I have enabled encryption (in the backup files).
Any comments ?

 

TIA

 

Tech details:
    Main NAS is DS-920+ 4-bay (DSM 7.1.1) 3x 12TB Exos in RAID 5
Remote NAS is DS-218 play     (DSM 7.3.2) 1x 20 TB Exos
Tailscale (for NAS-NAS vpn) v 1.58.2-1 

 

 

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freitasm
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  #3456726 28-Jan-2026 16:56
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So not rely on it for serialising the operations. Create the rotation yourself, perhaps one person day, seven backups a week.

 

Or if the changes after initial backup are small the. Perhaps two or three a day, different times.

 

In any case the backup will take time to execute the cleanup tasks, space reclamation, etc.

 

I do a 1TB backup to C2, every day at 2pm. It usually finishes by 2.45pm, and uploads can vary but not a lot after the first backup.

 

Retention policies mean you will need more space than originally planned. And cleanup is done after backup is finished so if it's full at the start, it will fail and you won't have many options other than starting over. At this point, having multiple backups is more manageable than a single large one.




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pdh

pdh

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  #3456739 28-Jan-2026 17:26
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Thanks Mauricio

 

Your point about retention - sounds like it makes it mandatory to use much smaller Vault files...
My 20 TB (target drive) has about 18 TB useful.
So if I have just a single 13 TB 'blob' - then it only fits once...

 

No possibility of 'write the new file, scrub the older one'.

 

This now seems blindingly obvious to me - which is always a bit of a red flag ;-)
If it's that obvious - why doesn't Hyperbackup automatically split things up into part 1, part 2... etc ?
How does their process of using change-files mitigate against re-writing the whole blob ?

 

The largest group of server files that change (on a weekly backup cycle) are some Macrium image files - totalling about 750 GB.
As Macrium do their own cycle of differential/retention - there's no point doubling up on that. 
Unlikely for me to have other files change that much in a week. 

freitasm
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  #3456740 28-Jan-2026 17:28
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Create a backup with zero retention, if the content is already managed then. And other backups with things that need to be managed.




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