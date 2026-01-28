Been using Synology NAS for a few years - I like Synology.

My primary NAS runs as a backup (for my server) and a personal Dropbox.

Nothing else.

Now I'm setting up Hyperbackup - using a recycled (spare) NAS for the Vault.

I'm doing the setup with both NAS on my home LAN - the Vault will eventually go off-site.

My main NAS has about 15 TB - but I will only backup 13 TB remotely.

I think I've got the process working OK - but the 'how-to's all seem to be 1 TB examples...

I've configured mine as one big task, file & folder.

But thinking about it (after 12 hours, as I wait for it to trudge on to completion)

I wonder if that's optimal.

Any pros & cons to making it several (maybe 8) smaller chunks & tasks ?

If splitting is better - how would you schedule those 8 tasks/backups to the Vault ?

All at (say) 03:00 and let DSM decide how to serialise or parallel the multiple backup tasks ?

Also, I'm not too sure that versioning is useful to me - this is a fire/earthquake backup.

I have enabled encryption (in the backup files).

Any comments ?

TIA

Tech details:

Main NAS is DS-920+ 4-bay (DSM 7.1.1) 3x 12TB Exos in RAID 5

Remote NAS is DS-218 play (DSM 7.3.2) 1x 20 TB Exos

Tailscale (for NAS-NAS vpn) v 1.58.2-1