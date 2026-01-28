Been using Synology NAS for a few years - I like Synology.
My primary NAS runs as a backup (for my server) and a personal Dropbox.
Nothing else.
Now I'm setting up Hyperbackup - using a recycled (spare) NAS for the Vault.
I'm doing the setup with both NAS on my home LAN - the Vault will eventually go off-site.
My main NAS has about 15 TB - but I will only backup 13 TB remotely.
I think I've got the process working OK - but the 'how-to's all seem to be 1 TB examples...
I've configured mine as one big task, file & folder.
But thinking about it (after 12 hours, as I wait for it to trudge on to completion)
I wonder if that's optimal.
Any pros & cons to making it several (maybe 8) smaller chunks & tasks ?
If splitting is better - how would you schedule those 8 tasks/backups to the Vault ?
All at (say) 03:00 and let DSM decide how to serialise or parallel the multiple backup tasks ?
Also, I'm not too sure that versioning is useful to me - this is a fire/earthquake backup.
I have enabled encryption (in the backup files).
Any comments ?
TIA
Tech details:
Main NAS is DS-920+ 4-bay (DSM 7.1.1) 3x 12TB Exos in RAID 5
Remote NAS is DS-218 play (DSM 7.3.2) 1x 20 TB Exos
Tailscale (for NAS-NAS vpn) v 1.58.2-1