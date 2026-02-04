Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingStableBit CloudDrive reattach unavailable after Storj S3 gateway listing failure and data migration
aickinmba

13 posts

Geek


#323933 4-Feb-2026 15:03
Send private message

Hello, I’m hoping someone here can help with a StableBit CloudDrive recovery issue that I haven’t been able to resolve despite extensive troubleshooting.

 

 

 

Summary of the issue

 

I was using StableBit CloudDrive with Storj (S3-compatible gateway). After adding and detaching an additional CloudDrive, CloudDrive suddenly stopped being able to enumerate the provider. This appears to coincide with Storj gateway listing limits being hit (large number of objects under a single bucket/prefix).

 

 

 

From that point onward:

 

 

 

- Existing CloudDrives no longer show an Attach option

 

- Only Create is available, even when pointing CloudDrive at locations that already contain valid CloudDrive data

 

 

 

What I’ve confirmed

 

 

 

- The underlying data is not lost

 

- Using rclone and the Storj console, I have verified that all CloudDrive objects exist:

 

   - "*-chunk-*-data"

 

   - "*-METADATA"

 

   - "*-DATA-ChunkIdStorage"

 

- I have successfully migrated each CloudDrive’s data into its own dedicated folder (and in some cases its own bucket) on Storj

 

- The data layout matches what CloudDrive originally created (same Drive UID prefixes, chunk sizes, metadata objects, etc.)

 

- I can browse these objects via rclone and confirm completeness

 

 

 

What does NOT work

 

 

 

- Creating a new CloudDrive connection pointing to the migrated folder/bucket does not offer an Attach option

 

- Clearing local cache, restarting services, and reconfiguring providers does not restore Attach

 

- Even buckets with only a single CloudDrive’s objects (well below listing limits) do not offer reattachment

 

 

 

Important notes

 

 

 

- None of the affected CloudDrives are marked as destroyed

 

- This is the same Windows machine that originally hosted the drives

 

- Encryption passphrases are known

 

- Other CloudDrives/providers can still be created and mounted normally

 

 

 

My question

 

Is there any supported way to:

 

 

 

- Force CloudDrive to re-scan a provider location and re-offer Attach, or

 

- Reset CloudDrive’s internal state so that existing CloudDrive data can be reattached, or

 

- Manually reattach a CloudDrive given that all required objects and metadata are present?

 

 

 

At this point, CloudDrive appears to permanently refuse reattachment once a provider enumeration failure occurs, even after the data is relocated and accessible.

 

 

 

Any guidance, diagnostic steps, or confirmation of limitations here would be greatly appreciated.

 

 

 

Thanks in advance. 

Create new topic
mentalinc
3393 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1029

Trusted

  #3458784 4-Feb-2026 16:38
Send private message

Have you reached out to Stablebit support? I have found them be be very helpful.

 

Assume you're using the latest version (and checked release notes)




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 