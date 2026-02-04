Hello, I’m hoping someone here can help with a StableBit CloudDrive recovery issue that I haven’t been able to resolve despite extensive troubleshooting.

Summary of the issue

I was using StableBit CloudDrive with Storj (S3-compatible gateway). After adding and detaching an additional CloudDrive, CloudDrive suddenly stopped being able to enumerate the provider. This appears to coincide with Storj gateway listing limits being hit (large number of objects under a single bucket/prefix).

From that point onward:

- Existing CloudDrives no longer show an Attach option

- Only Create is available, even when pointing CloudDrive at locations that already contain valid CloudDrive data

What I’ve confirmed

- The underlying data is not lost

- Using rclone and the Storj console, I have verified that all CloudDrive objects exist:

- "*-chunk-*-data"

- "*-METADATA"

- "*-DATA-ChunkIdStorage"

- I have successfully migrated each CloudDrive’s data into its own dedicated folder (and in some cases its own bucket) on Storj

- The data layout matches what CloudDrive originally created (same Drive UID prefixes, chunk sizes, metadata objects, etc.)

- I can browse these objects via rclone and confirm completeness

What does NOT work

- Creating a new CloudDrive connection pointing to the migrated folder/bucket does not offer an Attach option

- Clearing local cache, restarting services, and reconfiguring providers does not restore Attach

- Even buckets with only a single CloudDrive’s objects (well below listing limits) do not offer reattachment

Important notes

- None of the affected CloudDrives are marked as destroyed

- This is the same Windows machine that originally hosted the drives

- Encryption passphrases are known

- Other CloudDrives/providers can still be created and mounted normally

My question

Is there any supported way to:

- Force CloudDrive to re-scan a provider location and re-offer Attach, or

- Reset CloudDrive’s internal state so that existing CloudDrive data can be reattached, or

- Manually reattach a CloudDrive given that all required objects and metadata are present?

At this point, CloudDrive appears to permanently refuse reattachment once a provider enumeration failure occurs, even after the data is relocated and accessible.

Any guidance, diagnostic steps, or confirmation of limitations here would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks in advance.