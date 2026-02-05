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EviLClouD

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#323938 5-Feb-2026 08:46
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Hey all, planning to downsize my pc case so looking for some advice please.

 

Do brands matter much? If at all?

 

Have semi narrowed it down to these budget friendly options.

 

Either fish tank style Deepcool CG530 vs Cooler Master Elite 681

 

Or standard Deepcool CG380 vs Cooler Master Elite 490

 

 

 

Are there much differences between the Deepcool vs CM equivalents? From what i can see they're pretty much identical except some minor differences in physical dimension?

 

Is Deepcool or Cooler Master 'better' than the other?

 

Are there pros/cons to fish tank style vs older rectangular shape?

 

 

 

Thanks in advance

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askelon
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  #3458925 5-Feb-2026 09:02
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Get what you like. As long as its a reasonable design that meets your requirements.  Just remember you'll need sunglasses to cut down on the light pollution :p  



TwoSeven
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  #3458930 5-Feb-2026 09:12
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It depends on what one means by ‘downsize’ :)

 

My workstation is in a Lian Li O11 (it weighs in at around 10kg)

 

 

 

in terms of choice I would probably lean towards the cooler master 681 for no other reason than I like the design, but both brands look similar.

 

if going for a MicroATX sized case, I would suggest making sure the graphics card, mainboard and PSU will fit.

 

I would probably also take a look at what one’s intended cooling solution will be as well.

 

but yes, as mentioned, it’s really just personal choice these days :)




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  #3458932 5-Feb-2026 09:17
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I've had a couple of DeepCool cases over the past few years, and been very happy with them.

 

My current one is the DEEPCOOL CC560 V2

 

Long as the case has what you need, cant go wrong with any of the brands PB stocks.

 

I've had some really cheap no-brand cases in the past which were like tinfoil - learnt my lesson there :)

 

 




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EviLClouD

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  #3459041 5-Feb-2026 11:57
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askelon:

 

Get what you like. As long as its a reasonable design that meets your requirements.  Just remember you'll need sunglasses to cut down on the light pollution :p  

 

 

oh didn’t think of that. Do they generally have the option of disabling the LED or is it always on?

 

 

 


TwoSeven:

 

It depends on what one means by ‘downsize’ :)

 

My workstation is in a Lian Li O11 (it weighs in at around 10kg)

 

 

 

in terms of choice I would probably lean towards the cooler master 681 for no other reason than I like the design, but both brands look similar.

 

if going for a MicroATX sized case, I would suggest making sure the graphics card, mainboard and PSU will fit.

 

I would probably also take a look at what one’s intended cooling solution will be as well.

 

but yes, as mentioned, it’s really just personal choice these days :)

 

 

 

 

Downsizing from an E-Atx sized case to an m-atx to fit on my desktop!

 

will check the dimensions of those things too thanks!

askelon
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  #3459058 5-Feb-2026 12:58
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They are all ARGB fans so they should be able to connect to your motherboard, worst case get a fan hub.  Should be able to control them one way or the other!  Im really not a fan of lights so I try and disable every damned one which is easier said than done these days!  Wont be long before they even breed cats that have swirling RGB :p 

ShinyChrome
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  #3459059 5-Feb-2026 13:00
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I have the Cooler Master Elite 681; long story short, it started as a NAS experiment, now a workstation PC. It's a good case if you like the fishbowl trend; for the price (99$ on a BF special at PB), good build quality, layout, cooling, and no real flaws.

 

Cases are a very subjective and personal choice IMO; outside of truly poorly designed cases, there are a lot of good options for not-lots (Jonsbo, DeepCool, Lian Li, Cooler Master to name a few) and only you can say what is the style you are after. I don't think you can really directly compare brands, as most brands do a good job and even good brands can design crappy products (I love Fractal Design despite the high prices but the Era was a misfire...)

 

Having said that, I've gone from ATX -> ITX -> back up to mATX and I'm really a fan of my current gaming PC case, the Lian Li Dan A3 if you are going mATX. It is a really good sweet spot of smaller than a mid-tower sized case, but roomy as all hell, seen here me experimenting with air cooling venting. I went back to mATX cases, as there are just too many compromises for my liking when it comes to cooling, whereas the A3 can do a lot for its size

 

If you weren't aware already, spend a bit of time on PCPartpicker looking at completed builds, as this will give you an idea of what is possible. 

 
 
 
 

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richms
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  #3459064 5-Feb-2026 13:16
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If I was building a PC right now, I would be getting this one. https://computerlounge.co.nz/products/silverstone-sst-flp02-retro-atx-mid-tower-chassis - I might still get it to keep till hardware is affordable as it will probably get dropped from the range before ram is affordable.




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  #3459082 5-Feb-2026 14:45
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richms:

 

If I was building a PC right now, I would be getting this one. https://computerlounge.co.nz/products/silverstone-sst-flp02-retro-atx-mid-tower-chassis - I might still get it to keep till hardware is affordable as it will probably get dropped from the range before ram is affordable.

 

 

I love how the Turbo button is tied into the fans.

sqishy
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  #3459084 5-Feb-2026 15:01
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I just got this. its great !!!, PSU mounts on the side and it looks great as no as high.

 

Has the proper USB-C and USB connectors to front. Comes with 3 ARGB fans :) 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHAPHA0109/Phanteks-XT-V3-Tempered-Glass-mATX-Case---White-CP1

sqishy
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  #3459087 5-Feb-2026 15:11
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askelon:

 

They are all ARGB fans so they should be able to connect to your motherboard, worst case get a fan hub.  Should be able to control them one way or the other!  Im really not a fan of lights so I try and disable every damned one which is easier said than done these days!  Wont be long before they even breed cats that have swirling RGB :p 

 

 

ARGB has become the standard - great if you want low lighting, effects, bright or just set them to OFF :) Suits all personailities.

cddt
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  #3459206 6-Feb-2026 06:59
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I have the SAMA IM01 in black, quite small, no window, just mesh on the side. Feels sturdy. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
LurkingKiwi
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  #3475264 29-Mar-2026 21:54
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richms:

 

If I was building a PC right now, I would be getting this one. https://computerlounge.co.nz/products/silverstone-sst-flp02-retro-atx-mid-tower-chassis - I might still get it to keep till hardware is affordable as it will probably get dropped from the range before ram is affordable.

 

 

Hmmm, that looks tempting! I have a DVD writer, 5" and 3.5" docks in my 2600K system in an Antec tower, and there are vanishing few current cases that let you have even 2x 5" bays. You probably lose the top one with a top radiator, though.

 

While waiting/dithering over the Arrow Lake CPUs, I bought a PBTech 12400F/3060 system to tide me over. It came in a Phanteks case and the metalwork was so thin I stripped the screw holding the CPU in the first time I removed it.

 

Note that the Phanteks case I have has a USB-C socket on the top, but it's only wired to a USB3 motherboard connector, not the newer USB connector (USB-E people are calling it) so I think things only work one way round.

 

Now I wish I'd just bought something last year! I had been thinking about a Phanteks Enthoo tower but the experience with the smaller one made me a bit worried.

 

 

SpartanVXL
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  #3475387 30-Mar-2026 09:29
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Just get dimensions/extras like usb that you like. The only really important part is the intakes being majority mesh or good enough airflow with a filter so you get the best temperatures you can.

pdh

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  #3475396 30-Mar-2026 09:55
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Coolermaster has been good for me in the past.
Just bought a Fractal case for a new build - also very nice.

 

Good cases will probably have quieter & longer-lived case fans.

 

Main disadvantage of the el-cheapo cases is the lack of care in finishing the metal bits.
Some of the edges are like tin-can lids and are razor sharp.
Not fun to find one of those as you try and poke wires though.

Tinkerisk
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  #3475400 30-Mar-2026 09:58
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Unbeatable! 😁😉

 

 

 




     

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