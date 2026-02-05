Hey all, planning to downsize my pc case so looking for some advice please.

Do brands matter much? If at all?

Have semi narrowed it down to these budget friendly options.

Either fish tank style Deepcool CG530 vs Cooler Master Elite 681

Or standard Deepcool CG380 vs Cooler Master Elite 490

Are there much differences between the Deepcool vs CM equivalents? From what i can see they're pretty much identical except some minor differences in physical dimension?

Is Deepcool or Cooler Master 'better' than the other?

Are there pros/cons to fish tank style vs older rectangular shape?

Thanks in advance