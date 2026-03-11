It has been quite a while since I built my last self build PC or being involved with PC parts procurement. When my grandson returns from his school trip to Europe the two of us are going to build a couple of PC, one for me and one for him. He has never done this before so I am going to guide him through. He will be my hands and I will be his verbal tutor. However, I don't really know who are the best paces to purchase all the components from these days. Any ideas who and where? the locale isn't really important as I will be purchasing online.

Any advice would be very helpful and gratefully received.