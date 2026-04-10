Hi all,

I have an old Brother WP-1450DS word processor which is a typewriter with a floppy disk drive to save typed documents onto a floppy disk.

Unfortunately the floppy drive longer works - upon inserting a floppy disk the light glows yellow instead of green and the machine displays a message of "insert disk" so does not appear to recognise that a disk is actually inserted. An internet search suggests that the rubber drive belt may require replacing but I have no idea how to remove the drive to check.

I have contacted Brother who directed me to a local service centre who may be able to help but they have said they are unable to and that parts are no longer available which is to be expected given the machine is 30+ years old.

Are there any techs out there who could advise how to fix this? I can still use it for typing but without the floppy drive cannot use it for word processing which is less than ideal.

Thanks.