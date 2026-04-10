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ForumsDesktop computingFaulty floppy drive
moosee

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#324447 10-Apr-2026 20:44
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Hi all,

 

 

 

I have an old Brother WP-1450DS word processor which is a typewriter with a floppy disk drive to save typed documents onto a floppy disk.

 

Unfortunately the floppy drive longer works - upon inserting a floppy disk the light glows yellow instead of green and the machine displays a message of "insert disk" so does not appear to recognise that a disk is actually inserted. An internet search suggests that the rubber drive belt may require replacing but I have no idea how to remove the drive to check.

 

I have contacted Brother who directed me to a local service centre who may be able to help but they have said they are unable to and that parts are no longer available which is to be expected given the machine is 30+ years old.

 

Are there any techs out there who could advise how to fix this? I can still use it for typing but without the floppy drive cannot use it for word processing which is less than ideal.

 

Thanks. 

 

 

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gzt

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  #3479947 10-Apr-2026 21:01
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Replacing the floppy drive with a usb port might be the best way forward. There are emulators available for that purpose. You would still need someone to investigate compatibility and configure it.



Dynamic
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  #3479965 11-Apr-2026 08:00
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Could you remove the drive and post photos, particularly of the connections on the back?  It is likely (but not guaranteed) to be a standard floppy drive so a non-Brother drive might fit just fine.




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Goosey
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  #3479969 11-Apr-2026 08:35
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This link, shows the assembly drawings and the 3.5in floppy drive looks like it’s a standard floppy drive connected by ribbon cable…

 

Pages 17/18 of the actual scanned document, which is about page 20 of the PDF. you will see it along with a parts list.

 

https://www.brother-usa.com/-/media/brother/product-catalog-media/documents/2020/08/21/12/51/pm_wp1450ds_en_995.pdf

 

 

 

 



gzt

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  #3479992 11-Apr-2026 11:23
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Dynamic: Could you remove the drive and post photos, particularly of the connections on the back?  It is likely (but not guaranteed) to be a standard floppy drive so a non-Brother drive might fit just fine.

Hopefully. Even if true I'd be concerned that some additional head alignment might be needed to read and write the existing media reliably after all this time. Hopefully not though.

Gordy7
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  #3479995 11-Apr-2026 11:45
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Get a USB Floppy Disk Drive...
https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/fernie-select-external-usb-floppy-disk-drive-fernie_103974/

 

 




Gordy

 

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Goosey
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  #3479997 11-Apr-2026 12:05
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Gordy7:

 

Get a USB Floppy Disk Drive...
https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/fernie-select-external-usb-floppy-disk-drive-fernie_103974/

 

 

 

 

I think a simple swap of the diskette drive would be eaiser.

 

This device is pretty much pre USB era. 

 
 
 
 

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RunningMan
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  #3479998 11-Apr-2026 12:06
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Gordy7:

 

Get a USB Floppy Disk Drive..

 

 

And connect it how?

robjg63
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  #3480000 11-Apr-2026 12:21
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The OP is not sure/confident on removing the internal floppy drive. There doesnt seem to be anything useful online (youtube etc) on pulling it apart.

 

I doubt that the Brother WP-1450DS has a USB port on it, so getting an external USB floppy drive wouldn't solve the issue.

 

You could have a go at taking to a repair cafe and see if someone wanted to have a go at it.

 

You would hope that perhaps there are several screws on the underside of the unit that hold the floppy drive in place - perhaps undoing these would allow the floppy to be pulled out.

 

On a PC, the floppy drives usually slotted into a rail either side and either pushed back into the interface socket or had a flexible cable.

 

The parts manual indicates that there is a flexible cable, so probably need to be able to access that and disconnect the floppy before pulling it out.

 

If you can get the floppy out, I doubt it is difficult to open up and have a look at the drive belt.




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gzt

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  #3480001 11-Apr-2026 12:43
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This is not a DIY job if preserving the user data is critical.

This needs to go to a professional with relevant experience,

or there is a risk of data corruption, and potential damage to the word processor machine.

Goosey
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  #3480004 11-Apr-2026 13:16
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Where in NZ is the OP?

 

 

 

i reckon there will be a retired photocopier tech who’s old enough in experience to perhaps lend a hand.

 

 

 

 

ascroft
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  #3480015 11-Apr-2026 14:40
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My 2c.

 

Not clear to me if the issue is there is existing data at risk, or they just want to continue using it for new stuff.

 

If its the latter, would respectfully suggest its time is done now and look for something newer as suspect this will have ongoing issues due to its age. Guess it comes down to risk appetite of old and ability to transition to new.

 

If there are printouts, potentially they could be scanned in to at least partially restore if its a data issue.

 

M.




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Goosey
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  #3480051 11-Apr-2026 16:25
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ascroft:

 

My 2c.

 

Not clear to me if the issue is there is existing data at risk, or they just want to continue using it for new stuff.

 

If its the latter, would respectfully suggest its time is done now and look for something newer as suspect this will have ongoing issues due to its age. Guess it comes down to risk appetite of old and ability to transition to new.

 

If there are printouts, potentially they could be scanned in to at least partially restore if its a data issue.

 

M.

 

 

 

 

it’s an electronic typewriter. It does what it does plus is able to save to 3.5inch floppy. It’s the floppy drive that seems to have a mechanical or otherwise fault that’s not allowing it to recognise that a floppy has been inserted into the drive. 

 

im wondering if the OP has tried different floppy’s? Just to rule out fault with actual floppy as opposed to floppy drive.

moosee

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  #3480052 11-Apr-2026 16:38
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Thanks everyone for your replies and suggestions.

 

I've been unable to get the cover off the machine to access the floppy drive and can't find any instructions online on how to get it apart. There are a couple of screws as shown on Page 14 in the PDF linked to by Goosey but the top still doesn't lift off or unclip somehow and I'm reluctant to apply too much force. Without the cover off I can't get at the floppy drive to remove it or access its connector like on a PC. There are no screws underneath the machine.

 

The machine is definitely pre USB era so I think the option of a USB floppy drive is out even if I could get inside it. 

 

I do have data saved on floppy disks that cannot be read on a PC but it is non critical. I was hoping to pass the machine on to someone else who could use it as a word processor but I guess the machine's time is done other than using it as a typewriter. 

 

Ah well, it was worth a try. Thanks anyway. 😄

moosee

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  #3480053 11-Apr-2026 16:42
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Goosey:

 

im wondering if the OP has tried different floppy’s? Just to rule out fault with actual floppy as opposed to floppy drive.

 

 

Yes, I have tried multiple floppy disks with the same result. Is it possible for the disks to all have deteriorated and got "sticky" or something the same way that video tapes do given that they are 30+ years old ?

Goosey
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  #3480064 11-Apr-2026 17:56
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I reckon it’s mechanical or some sort of sensor related.

 

 

 

do you have a spare floppy which you could remove the metal slider cover from? 
maybe the mech that moves that across is poked with wear and tear? 

 

 

 

actually don’t try that as I’m thinking whatever inside is grabbing that to pull it across might get stuck. 

 

 

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