Blackberry phones stop working
Today is the day that BlackBerry have officially retired their service.
I have fond memories of the various BlackBerry devices that I've used over the years. The company that I worked for introduced the BlackBerry as a corporate device in 2007 and kept them in service until 2013 when we moved to the iPhone. These were the various phones I had during that time
2009 - BlackBerry Bold 9700
2010 - BlackBerry Bold 9780
2011 - BlackBerry Bold 9790
2012 - BlackBerry Bold Touch 9900
Anyone else feeling a little nostalgic?