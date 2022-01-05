Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Senecio

#293194 5-Jan-2022 12:33
Blackberry phones stop working

 

 

 

Today is the day that BlackBerry have officially retired their service.

 

 

 

I have fond memories of the various BlackBerry devices that I've used over the years. The company that I worked for introduced the BlackBerry as a corporate device in 2007 and kept them in service until 2013 when we moved to the iPhone. These were the various phones I had during that time

 

 

 

2009 - BlackBerry Bold 9700

 

2010 - BlackBerry Bold 9780

 

2011 - BlackBerry Bold 9790

 

2012 - BlackBerry Bold Touch 9900

 

 

 

Anyone else feeling a little nostalgic?

zocster
  #2843742 5-Jan-2022 13:59
Linux
  #2843761 5-Jan-2022 14:36
I remember early days of Blackberry BIS and BES

michaelmurfy
  #2843764 5-Jan-2022 15:00
I've had multiple Blackberries over the years - the Blackberry Storm was the first while I worked at Vodafone and I've had the Bold, Perl and many others but I ended on the Blackberry Curve 9360 of which I used for a number of years quite happily. I've never really had a bad experience with Blackberry... Yes, the Storm was a mess but it wasn't the worst phone I ever had.

RIP Blackberry.




mdf

mdf
  #2843854 5-Jan-2022 16:51
I've always loved a physical keyboard. 

 

I started on a Blackberry 72xx (can't even remember the exact model) with the oh-so-tactile click wheel. I didn't get this new, was a hand down from someone more senior who was moving on to something new but that keyboard has pretty much ruined me forever - a touch screen just can't compete!

 

After that, had (I think) a Pearl and a Bold, then (after much waiting) a Keyone. I really wished that last one had worked out.

 

Just to show my PKB cred, I also had a Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro with the flip out keyboard. I really liked that one too. Maybe one day there will be a return (not likely).

Goosey
  #2843887 5-Jan-2022 17:56
When you saw someone with a Blackberry, you instantly knew they were of "status" in a company. 

 

These days.... you cant see that. hahah

 

 

shk292
  #2843977 5-Jan-2022 20:39
Goosey:

 

When you saw someone with a Blackberry, you instantly knew they were of "status" in a company. 

 

 

I had a workmate (no names) who bought his own blackberry, exactly same model as corporate issue for more senior officers.  Made him feel important I guess even if he couldn't get the corporate email on it

Technofreak
  #2843999 5-Jan-2022 22:16
mdf:

I've always loved a physical keyboard. 


I started on a Blackberry 72xx (can't even remember the exact model) with the oh-so-tactile click wheel. I didn't get this new, was a hand down from someone more senior who was moving on to something new but that keyboard has pretty much ruined me forever - a touch screen just can't compete!


After that, had (I think) a Pearl and a Bold, then (after much waiting) a Keyone. I really wished that last one had worked out.


Just to show my PKB cred, I also had a Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro with the flip out keyboard. I really liked that one too. Maybe one day there will be a return (not likely).


Nokia E7 for me.




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

