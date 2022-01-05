I've always loved a physical keyboard.

I started on a Blackberry 72xx (can't even remember the exact model) with the oh-so-tactile click wheel. I didn't get this new, was a hand down from someone more senior who was moving on to something new but that keyboard has pretty much ruined me forever - a touch screen just can't compete!

After that, had (I think) a Pearl and a Bold, then (after much waiting) a Keyone. I really wished that last one had worked out.

Just to show my PKB cred, I also had a Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro with the flip out keyboard. I really liked that one too. Maybe one day there will be a return (not likely).