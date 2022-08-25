While cleaning out today I came across an old Blackberry as per the subject line (https://www.gsmarena.com/blackberry_curve_9320-4458.php).

Powered it up and it turns on just fine. I remembered buying it in early 2013 but never using it, so it just remained in storage since then. It's in very good condition.

One of my boys would like a cellphone of his own and I was thinking about installing a 2degrees SIM in it on Prepay so he could use this.

But my question is are Blackberries still usable? I'm guessing he can't get apps for it anymore (Whatsapp, for example) but would the stock apps work okay? Or is it basically a flash "dumb" phone these days with no apps to download for it?

I think it only supports 2G and 3G (no 4G) however I saw in the Vodafone thread that they'll be shutting off 3G in 2024; are 2degrees doing the same thing?

By then though I imagine he will be old enough to buy his own phone himself 😀 just would be nice if he could use this one for a few years to get him up and running.