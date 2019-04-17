Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingFirst Playstation 5 details / discussion
Zepanda66

533 posts

Ultimate Geek


#248947 17-Apr-2019 08:05
Send private message quote this post

Well this is a surprise. In an exclusive interview with lead architect Mark Cerny. Wired has revealed the first PS5 details. 

 

 

 

https://www.wired.com/story/exclusive-sony-next-gen-console/ 

 

 

 

The PS5 has been in the works for 4 years (2015)  

 

Zen 2 Confirmed (big deal, Zen+ was previously assumed to be what was used in PS5).  

 

Navi confirmed (not as big deal, since we pretty much knew this before).  

 

Ray Tracing Support Confirmed (To what degree is unknown, but holy crap!)  

 

3D Audio info - Some solution for TV speakers, will support native 3D audio set ups aside from their Gold Headphones such as external speakers, unlike PS4.  

 

Current PSVR headset is compatible with PS5.  

 

SSD Confirmed! (If Mark Cerny wasn’t the one saying these things, I wouldn’t believe him).  

 

SSD used standard faster than what’s currently available for PC (PCIe 4.0?).  

 

Spider-Man is running on a PS5 Devkit  

 

8K Support (unlikely to be used much, like how base PS4 technically supports 4K)  

 

Death Stranding confirmed to launch on PS4, possibly PS5.  

 

No New news on cloud gaming  

 

Backwards Compatible with PS4  

 

Physical Media confirmed  

 

 




http://www.speedtest.net/result/7315955530.png

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 95
networkn
27649 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2219639 17-Apr-2019 09:29
Send private message quote this post

Sadly, I know I'll be one of the first in line to part with my cash. It's just how I am with new gadgets :)

 

Just shut up and take my money! 

 

I consider the $1000 I spent on my PS4 some of the best money I spent on gaming. The 1TB SSD was an excellent investment though for some reason I am only getting 780 Usable and my PS4 is always complaining about space! I am seriously considering a 2TB SSD.

 

I'd put a 1TB SSD in my Xbox One X if it wasn't so freaking hard to do!

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
geoffwnz
1091 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2219641 17-Apr-2019 09:32
Send private message quote this post

I don't suppose it's going to be known yet, but I hope the backwards compatibility will include peripherals as well as games.  Not that keen on reinvesting in a new steering wheel and pedals kit if I upgrade.




MotorDrive Rallying

networkn
27649 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2219642 17-Apr-2019 09:36
Send private message quote this post

geoffwnz:

 

I don't suppose it's going to be known yet, but I hope the backwards compatibility will include peripherals as well as games.  Not that keen on reinvesting in a new steering wheel and pedals kit if I upgrade.

 

 

If they are USB I'd suspect they are compatible, but it will depend largely on what new features are announced that aren't compatible. You may still be able to use your old gear but not make use of new features. 

 

 



kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2649 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2219671 17-Apr-2019 09:51
Send private message quote this post

I have been sitting on my PS3 for a while now.

 

If the PS5 supports playing all regions for bluray and dvds, I would consider it.

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

networkn
27649 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2219672 17-Apr-2019 09:53
Send private message quote this post

I've never had an issue playing any blu-ray on my ps4.

surfisup1000
5095 posts

Uber Geek


  #2219675 17-Apr-2019 09:59
Send private message quote this post

I'm finding that many modern games are missing the gameplay element.   

 

I bought the latest god of war game, off the back of amazing reviews.  But, I only got through a couple of levels before I got so bored. Maybe I should have persevered, but it was a grind. 

 

My favourite game is grand theft auto, and I would buy the next playstation just for gta 6. 

 

I also enjoy the battlefield series of games, and general multiplayer where I can fight against my kids haha. Used to love battlefield 1942, because you could run the server yourself and setup lan games. 

 

And, in fact, googling this ...

 

https://www.tweaktown.com/news/65574/sony-paid-huge-money-gta-6-1-month-ps5-exclusivity/index.html

 

 

 

Woohoo!!  Roll on November 2020!  It might be the only game I buy for the PS5!

 

 

 

 

gehenna
7374 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2219677 17-Apr-2019 10:01
Send private message quote this post

surfisup1000:

 

I bought the latest god of war game, off the back of amazing reviews.  But, I only got through a couple of levels before I got so bored. Maybe I should have persevered, but it was a grind. 

 

 

Correct, you should have persevered.  



networkn
27649 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2219684 17-Apr-2019 10:09
Send private message quote this post

Re GOW the game didn't really get interesting till around 5-8 hours in. I still haven't finished it as new games keep coming out and I like the new shiney things, but it's on my list. 

 

 

Zepanda66

533 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2219725 17-Apr-2019 10:27
Send private message quote this post

I couldn't stop playing GoW. So good. Bring on the sequel.




http://www.speedtest.net/result/7315955530.png

Batman
Mad Scientist
28011 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2219738 17-Apr-2019 10:43
Send private message quote this post

8K eh ... Time for new tv




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

SpartanVXL
845 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2219744 17-Apr-2019 10:52
Send private message quote this post

If its got a zen2 chip with 1tb ssd at pcie speeds along with navi hbm then i wouldnt be surprised if the standard model is $800 or higher on release.

Re: God of War, it becomes non-linear once you hit the lake. You really need to figure out the gear system if you want to do side-missions or later main missions. The game opens up when you start to get different pieces for builds depending on your preferred weapon/style of combat

Zepanda66

533 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2219796 17-Apr-2019 12:02
Send private message quote this post

SpartanVXL: If its got a zen2 chip with 1tb ssd at pcie speeds along with navi hbm then i wouldnt be surprised if the standard model is $800 or higher on release.

 

 

 

At that point id question whether or not it would be worth getting a ps5 at launch instead of upgrading my PC to a RTX card or something. If its $800 a launch I think id wait, upgrade my PC and play last of us 2 and death stranding on PS4.




http://www.speedtest.net/result/7315955530.png

Behodar
8366 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2219830 17-Apr-2019 12:52
Send private message quote this post

networkn:

I've never had an issue playing any blu-ray on my ps4.

 

Most Blu-rays are region free these days, but the PS4 will still respect the region coding if present.

networkn
27649 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2219833 17-Apr-2019 12:56
Send private message quote this post

Behodar:
networkn:

 

I've never had an issue playing any blu-ray on my ps4.

 

Most Blu-rays are region free these days, but the PS4 will still respect the region coding if present.

 

Well, I don't really doubt that would be true, but I own Blu-rays I have purchased from all over the world, I have yet to find a single disc that won't play in my BR. 

 

I wonder if an update removed the region locks perhaps?

 

 

SpartanVXL
845 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2220687 18-Apr-2019 16:08
Send private message quote this post

Zepanda66:

SpartanVXL: If its got a zen2 chip with 1tb ssd at pcie speeds along with navi hbm then i wouldnt be surprised if the standard model is $800 or higher on release.


 


At that point id question whether or not it would be worth getting a ps5 at launch instead of upgrading my PC to a RTX card or something. If its $800 a launch I think id wait, upgrade my PC and play last of us 2 and death stranding on PS4.



This would be the good model, either ps5 ‘pro’ or whatever they call it. There will definitely be a base model for maybe $500-600 going down to $400 over time

It is a significant upgrade over the ps4 and xbone x. The jaguars cpu and hdd really held back this gen in performance quality (note; not image quality).

We might finally get true 1080p 60fps or higher as a minimum now. $800nzd for that is a drop in the bucket for what you get. I’d actually expect it to be closer to $1000 honestly

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 95
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 