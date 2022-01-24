Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
rogercruse

605 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#293460 24-Jan-2022 06:35


Have you seen posting like this?

 

 

 

Wordle 218 4/6

 

🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

 

 

 

Its a Wordle result posting...   

 

 

 

Wordle - A daily word game (powerlanguage.co.uk)

 

 

 

The rules are:

 

 

 

Lias
4871 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2855308 24-Jan-2022 07:13


Wordle 219 5/6

 

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜🟨🟩⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩






shk292
2382 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2855310 24-Jan-2022 08:06


How do you get the result to post? I only seem to get a bar graph of guesses per game (6 for my first try)

SNicolle
534 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2855312 24-Jan-2022 08:18


Share copies the blocks etc to the clipboard

 

I’m 3 days in, wish I’d started sooner. Today required some careful thought



CokemonZ
809 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2855314 24-Jan-2022 08:33


yeah - love it - been playing for a couple of weeks now. Love the emoji charts - they tell a journey :)

 

Wordle 219 6/6

 

⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬛🟨⬛🟨⬛
⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛
🟨🟨⬛⬛🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

jamesrt
1239 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2855318 24-Jan-2022 08:46


Wordle 219 4/6

⬜⬜🟩🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

DimasikTurbo
74 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2855327 24-Jan-2022 09:18


Wordle 219 4/6

 

⬛🟨🟩⬛🟨
⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

shk292
2382 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2855331 24-Jan-2022 09:33


Wordle 219 6/6

⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟨⬜🟨🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



trig42
5365 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2855337 24-Jan-2022 10:08


Wordle 219 5/6

 

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜🟩🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

 

There is an archive of the old Wordles if you have a few hours to burn :)

 

https://metzger.media/games/wordle-archive/?levels=select&fbclid=IwAR05je4bSchwC_Sh7hfknSBhSlz6a4dr00TJv7ObtN7w_fQocBTDfHpZsn4

 

 

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
862 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2855344 24-Jan-2022 10:25


If you're addicted to Wordle, you can get more of it with Word Master, a clone that doesn't have the 'once per day' restriction going on.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74093 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2855376 24-Jan-2022 11:14


Wordle 219 3/6

 

⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74093 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2855379 24-Jan-2022 11:16


@CokemonZ:

 

yeah - love it - been playing for a couple of weeks now. Love the emoji charts - they tell a journey :)

 

 

The emoji charts were created by a New Zealander.




evnafets
412 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2855437 24-Jan-2022 11:38


I only just realised that there was a "hard mode" you could enable in the settings. : "All revealed hints must be used in subsequent guesses"

 

That would put a cramp on my style.  I try and use as many different letters as possible for the first few guesses to find the 5 letters and THEN look for the word.
Can get into trouble though with words that have two of the same letter.  

Judging from people's wordle emojis in this thread, some people appear to play "hard mode" automatically... and some do not.

 

 

 

 

trig42
5365 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2855439 24-Jan-2022 11:40


I play hard mode by default, though I don't have it turned on, I just dont reuse a letter that isn't there, and I fit the letters that are there in.

Behodar
8343 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2855562 24-Jan-2022 13:00


Well that one was a challenge...

 

Wordle 219 4/6

 

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜🟨⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Eva888
1149 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2855675 24-Jan-2022 13:44


I'm told that Ponzi is not a word.

Good game, could become addictive.

