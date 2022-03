Hi all

What are people's thoughts on chairs, I have well old office chair not very good for long term comfort?

I have been looking at this one - https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHROEX5201/ONEX-FX8-Formula-X-Module-Injected-Premium-Gaming#product-review-anchor or this

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHRLCK2021/Loctek-Ergonomic-Sit-Bundle-With-YZ202-Ergonomics#product-review-anchor

Don't really want to spend more than that probably max $300 if I can help it.