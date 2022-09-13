quickymart:

Afternoon,

My boy got a copy of Minecraft Java Edition with his birthday money, and also bought a copy for a friend of his so they can play online together.

I don't know much about this game but they have setup a world, however try as much as we can it won't connect to it - nor can he.

The error message is either "Can't connect to server" (when trying to connect to the world), or "Failed to connect to the server...Network is unreachable: no further information" (when trying to connect to any server, which is spectacularly unhelpful).

This is a new install on his laptop running Windows 10, but I have no clue what to check or update - can anyone suggest some pointers please? I can provide screenshots of the errors if that's any help.

Thanks in advance 🙂