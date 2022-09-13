Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New install of Java Minecraft Server, can't connect
quickymart

9206 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#299498 13-Sep-2022 16:34
Afternoon,

 

My boy got a copy of Minecraft Java Edition with his birthday money, and also bought a copy for a friend of his so they can play online together.

 

I don't know much about this game but they have setup a world, however try as much as we can it won't connect to it - nor can he.

 

The error message is either "Can't connect to server" (when trying to connect to the world), or "Failed to connect to the server...Network is unreachable: no further information" (when trying to connect to any server, which is spectacularly unhelpful).

 

This is a new install on his laptop running Windows 10, but I have no clue what to check or update - can anyone suggest some pointers please? I can provide screenshots of the errors if that's any help.

 

Thanks in advance 🙂

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6699 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2966739 13-Sep-2022 16:55
Might need to do some work to get it going. I used to have it set up when my son played it aeons ago and seems I'm still on the mailing list. Email received last month in regards to the Java edition:

 

JAVA EDITION IS MOVING HOUSE

 

Hi there,
This is a friendly reminder regarding the switch from Mojang accounts to Microsoft accounts for Minecraft: Java Edition players. We are happy to see millions of players enjoying the benefits of a single account for all Minecraft games, two-factor authentication and improved player safety.

Starting on 10 March 2022, a Microsoft account is required to continue playing Minecraft: Java Edition. You are receiving this email because our records show that your Mojang account has not been migrated and thus will no longer work to play Minecraft: Java Edition.

Don't worry – when you migrate, everything about your game and how you play will remain the same, including your in-game username, progress, creations and skins. The only change is how you log in. Plus, we will give you a special cape just for migrating!




quickymart

9206 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2966746 13-Sep-2022 17:09
I think he has this part setup already - fairly sure he setup with a Microsoft account but I'll double check.
He can login just fine, it's just not connecting to any servers.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11050 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2966754 13-Sep-2022 17:21
Sounds like the client on his laptop has been denied in Windows Firewall. You're best to check that.




quickymart

9206 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2966758 13-Sep-2022 17:30
Can you please give me a walkthrough on how to do this?

 

Edit: okay, confirmed a few things. He is signing in with a Microsoft account. Windows Firewall settings show that Minecraft Launcher and the Education edition (his previous one) are both allowed - but the Java version does not show up in the list.

 

I've just done a restart, so let's see what happens.

 

Edit 2: restart didn't do anything, exact same error 😟 any other suggestions? Hopefully I'm missing something here and it's as easy as just ticking a box (or something).

lxsw20
2977 posts

Uber Geek


  #2966762 13-Sep-2022 18:00
On a tempory basis turn off the Windows firewall altogether and see if it works.

zespri
397 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2966763 13-Sep-2022 18:03
michaelmurfy:

 

Sounds like the client on his laptop has been denied in Windows Firewall. You're best to check that.

 

 

Never seen Windows Firewall denying outgoing connections by default. If this is the case, presumably someone configured it this way.

Jase2985
11693 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2966822 13-Sep-2022 18:49
are you opening it with the minecraft launcher? is it showing the correct accounts in the accounts tab?

 

 



xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12062 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2966828 13-Sep-2022 19:00
Prob need to open ports on your router. I've run dedicated MC servers, Bedrock and Java and they require ports allowed.

 

But also turn off Windows Firewall on the PC... it's not needed and just causes more hassle than anything.

 

With the Java version, you also get the Bedrock version now (aka Windows version), which runs a LOT faster than the Java one.

 

 




xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12062 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2966829 13-Sep-2022 19:03
Oh also, you on CGNAT ? If so, then any chances of hosting own server go out the Window.

 

 




quickymart

9206 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2966867 13-Sep-2022 22:19
Will try the Windows Firewall thing tomorrow and see what that does. He is using the Minecraft Launcher and his account (or user name) shows up correctly.

 

I thought I saw a post from Mr Murphy somewhere on here (maybe here? https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=299134) saying not to open ports or forward ports - I think I'll start with the firewall first though. Will suggest the Bedrock version but I think he's set on the Java one for the moment.

 

As to CGNAT, I'm on Spark Fibre, no idea otherwise. There was also a mention of requiring an IP address to connect to. Note that his friend is not on our home network - all this connection would be done via the internet (not our local LAN).

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12062 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2966894 14-Sep-2022 06:39
OK, so yes, you will NEED ports to be forwarded for an internet server to run.

 

I'm not sure if CGNAT applies on Spark, but most of the main ISPs use it now, and this WILL prevent you from running a server regardless if ports are forwarded or not.

 

The Java version is preferred by many players because of the support for mods etc, if they're playing vanilla Minecraft, than Bedrock would be the better option.

 

 




quickymart

9206 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2966900 14-Sep-2022 08:01
So basically this is all a waste of time. Great 😠

 

As to the Java version, he's not interested in playing anything else.

 

Not directed at you personally xpd, just frustrating that this is all so difficult to setup and get running - why can't this be easier?

Jase2985
11693 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2966901 14-Sep-2022 08:13
quickymart:

 

So basically this is all a waste of time. Great 😠

 

As to the Java version, he's not interested in playing anything else.

 

Not directed at you personally xpd, just frustrating that this is all so difficult to setup and get running - why can't this be easier?

 

 

it normally is, something must have happened along the way to make it so it wont open

 

I recently installed JAVA for my son and it was pretty straight forward. but there was an issue with the launcher/game so i had to download the windows 7/8 version from the minecraft site.

 

then he wanted to play with mods which was another rabbit hole to go down

 

 

 

Maybe try uninstalling everything and starting fresh and help him with the install to see that nothing gets missed

quickymart

9206 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2966902 14-Sep-2022 08:16
That might be the best option. Jesus this is turning out to be one big frustrating exercise.

zespri
397 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2966952 14-Sep-2022 08:24
It is not clear to me if we are talking about incoming connections here. It sounds like OP cannot connect to a server in internet, not that someone else cannot connect to their home server. If that's the case CGNAT is irrelevant and we are only talking about outgoing connections.

 

OP says "they have setup a world", it's plausible that server is in the internet...

 

So... if it is not in internet, I suggest using one in the internet, if you do not want to pay for one they are ad sponsored free ones, e.g. https://aternos.org/

 

If you want to host your own server of anything, does not matter if it's Minecraft or anything else, this is simply cannot be done behind CGNAT, it's a fact of life, and how this technology works, it's not "difficult" it's technically impossible.

 

If, on the other hand you cannot connect to the server in the internet, then you might have some local settings issue.

